Manchester United have made contact with Lille striker Jonathan David over a move in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

United has been searching for an answer to their centre-forward problems over the last few transfer windows. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both arrived through the door from Italy, but they've struggled to set the world alight since joining the Old Trafford club.

Zirkzee and Hojlund are still young talents learning their craft and yet to reach their full potential, so we haven't seen the best from them in a United shirt. As a result, the Red Devils have struggled from an attacking sense, and it could mean Ruben Amorim's side look to bring in a more established striker in the upcoming transfer window.

He's set to leave Lille this summer

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have been in contact with David to try and secure his signature this summer. The Canadian striker is set to leave Lille this summer on a free transfer after the French club failed to tie him down to a new deal. David is out of contract later this year, and considering the performances he's produced in recent years, he's likely to have plenty of interest.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 41 Goals 23 Assists 10 Minutes per goal 142 Minutes played 3284

David, described as 'phenomenal' by CaughtOffside, is undoubtedly ahead of the likes of Hojlund and Zirkzee in his development, so he could be more of a ready-made alternative in attack. In comparison to some of the signings United have made in recent years, it would be a minimal risk addition, considering he's going to be available on a free transfer.

It wouldn't be a surprise if a club like United made a move early on in order to get ahead of the race, as a host of clubs are considering a move to secure his signature with the Lille striker available for nothing in the summer.

