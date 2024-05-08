Highlights Manchester United defender Jonny Evans allegedly played against Crystal Palace despite failing a fitness test.

Ten Hag confirmed post-match that Evan wasn't ready for the 4-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

United currently have a huge injury crisis with 11 players missing, including most of their defensive options.

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans wasn't fully fit to play in Monday evening's Crystal Palace clash, and only featured after manager Erik ten Hag asked him to following reports that the centre-back allegedly failed a fitness test.

The side lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park and were struck down by an onslaught of recent injuries which saw the Northern Irishman return prematurely from a muscle injury sustained against Chelsea, to partner Casemiro in the visitors' defence.

Evans Starts Despite Failing Fitness Test

As per @mufcmpb on X/Twitter, it has allegedly been claimed that Evans actually failed a fitness test the morning of the Palace encounter. However, with mounting injury woes, Ten Hag asked the seasoned defender to start.

Harry Maguire suffered an injury days before the game, and this meant an increased role for Evans. While the defender survived the 90 minutes without picking up further injury, it's not likely to fill United fans with confidence knowing they go into a battle for both the European places, as well as Maguire being a doubt for the FA Cup Final, risking half-fit players out of desperation.

Speaking to club media after the game, the United manager appeared to potentially confirm the rumour about the 36-year-old's inclusion:

“Huge respect for Jonny that he stepped in [for Harry Maguire], but he wasn’t ready to go into the game. “He only had two days’ training, so that is one example. But he played for 90 minutes, and it was a real reward that he did this. “But of course he can’t play to the levels what he can normally do.”

Ten Hag's Injury List is Getting Longer

Ten Hag recognised that this recent spate of Manchester United injuries was the worst he's experienced in his managerial career.

In more detail, the red half of Manchester are currently missing 11 players. With no real fit centre-backs being reflected in the half-fit Evans and out-of-position Casemiro, it's not been a surprise that the Dutch coach has requested more depth from Jim Ratcliffe if he is to stay on as United manager.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag mentioned that he asked INEOS for more depth. "That is one of the issues in constructing the squad that we have to improve, to do things better, and construct a squad we have more depth in." He concluded, "The most important thing is to get the returning players back".

United have a long list of injuries heading into this weekend's clash with Arsenal, and Ten Hag will be praying some can return for the visit of the Premier League title challengers.

Injured United players and their expected returns Anthony Martial Groin injury - mid-May 2024 Harry Maguire Muscle injury - early June 2024 Lisandro Martínez Calf injury - mid-May 2024 Luke Shaw Muscle injury - mid-May 2024 Marcus Rashford Ankle injury - mid-May 2024 Raphael Varane Muscle injury - mid-May 2024 Scott McTominay Knock - mid-May 2024 Tyrell Malacia Injured - early June 2024 Victor Lindelof Hamstring injury - mid-June 2024 Bruno Fernandes Wrist injury - mid-May 2024 Willy Kambwala Injured - unknown

Injury statistics according to Premier injuries - correct as of 07-05-24