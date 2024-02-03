Highlights INEOS, the prospective owners of Manchester United, have a strong relationship with agent Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United's prospective new owners reportedly have a strong relationship with agent Jorge Mendes, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it's going to take some time before the Red Devils decide on their targets for the summer transfer window.

It was a quiet January transfer window for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team as they primarily focused on outgoings. United allowed Jadon Sancho, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Carreras, and Daniel Gore to depart on loan, with no players arriving through the door at Old Trafford.

United could now be in a good position for the summer transfer window to continue their rebuild under ten Hag after saving their transfer budget in the winter. The INEOS group could use their connection with agent Mendes in order to help bring players to Old Trafford ahead of next season, as United hope to bring success back to the club after a difficult few years.

Jorge Mendes could help Man Utd

It's understood that Mendes, who is known as one of the best agents in the game, has a strong relationship with INEOS, with their founder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, set to take over at Old Trafford. Interestingly, United have been linked with a host of Mendes' clients over the past few months, so it will be interesting to see whether any links gather momentum ahead of the summer transfer window.

Selected Jorge Mendes clients Player Club Goncalo Ramos Benfica Diogo Costa Porto Antonio Silva Benfica Joao Neves Benfica Pedro Neto Wolves Leny Yoro Lille As per Transfermarkt

Romano previously told The United Stand YouTube channel that Lille defender Leny Yoro is a player admired by INEOS. It's understood that Lille weren't unwilling to offload the youngster in January as they expect a bidding war to commence in the summer. United also showed an interest in Benfica defender Antonio Silva ahead of the winter window, but a move failed to materialise. A report from 90min has also claimed that United have been offered the chance to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The aforementioned trio of players all have one thing in common - they are clients of Mendes. As INEOS being to stamp their authority at Old Trafford, we could see the Red Devils working with Mendes in order to help them in their pursuit of new additions. However, it's not always beneficial to work too closely with agents as they might not have the club's best interests at heart, but hopefully for United, INEOS' relationship with Mendes is strong enough for it to benefit all parties involved.

Fabrizio Romano - United will take their time with targets

Romano has suggested that Mendes is one of the biggest and best agents in the world, so it's normal to appreciate many of his clients. The Italian journalist adds that United will take their time when it comes to targets for the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Obviously Jorge Mendes is one of the best agents in the world. So he has some of the best players in the world and it's normal to appreciate some of his clients, but at the moment there is still really nothing advanced or concrete because I think Manchester United will take their time before deciding the top targets. It will involve the manager, the new director of football, new people from INEOS taking care of the transfer market and Manchester United. So it's going to probably be a long process and not something that is happening in the next couple of days or weeks."

Jose Mourinho linked with Erik ten Hag's job

As per MailOnline, Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a return to Old Trafford as he feels he has unfinished business with the Manchester club. Although ten Hag's job doesn't appear to be in any immediate danger, Ratcliffe and INEOS might feel that a change is necessary when their deal to take over the club is ratified.

Mourinho is currently out of work after being relieved of his duties by Serie A side Roma, and his first spell at United wasn't exactly a major success. However, a host of different managers have tried and failed to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson, so his period at Old Trafford shouldn't be what the Portuguese manager is defined by.