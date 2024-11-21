Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has instructed agents to find him a new club in the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Zirkzee moved to Old Trafford at the beginning of the season, signed to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack. It's been a tricky start to life in England for the Dutch striker, who has struggled to hit the ground running at his new club.

New manager Ruben Amorim has now arrived, and with Zirkzee signed by previous coach Erik ten Hag, his future is uncertain despite only joining a few months ago. The January window could be an opportunity for him to move on, and a return to Italy has been mooted.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Zirkzee has instructed agents to try and find him a new club, and he would be open to linking up with former manager Thiago Motta once again. Italian outlet La Stampa have also claimed that he 'wants to leave' United already after struggling to adapt in the Premier League.

Motta took over at Juventus earlier this year, and the Italian side could be in the market for a new centre-forward. With Motta knowing Zirkzee from his time at Bologna, he could be an option for the Serie A outfit. The report from Calcio Mercato claims that Juventus would only be interested in a loan deal if they were to sign Zirkzee.

It will be interesting to see whether United would be keen to offload Zirkzee, previously described as 'elite', in January after a poor start. A loan move could be beneficial to all parties, allowing the Dutch attacker to get some much-needed game time and rebuild his confidence.

United are already being linked to a host of new strikers ahead of 2025, with one report claiming that both Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen are targets for the Red Devils. The Manchester club do appear to be in the market for a new striker, and if they are able to secure the signature of Osimhen or Gyokeres, Zirkzee could be demoted to third-choice behind Hojlund.