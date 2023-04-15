Manchester United could be among Europe's elite clubs interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham when the summer transfer window rolls around at the end of the season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bellingham, 19, seems likely to move on from Dortmund at the end of the season with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid circling, although Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest.

Manchester United latest news - Jude Bellingham

Last month The Telegraph confirmed that Manchester United were ready to battle it out for Bellingham's signature and with only central midfield options of Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen to play in Erik ten Hag's typical double pivot, Bellingham could be a significant upgrade.

The reported fee is around £130 million but with a takeover looming, ten Hag should be given significant backing in the transfer window - with Bellingham an ideal marquee signing for the club as it enters a new era.

The England star has made 25 Bundesliga starts for Dortmund this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists as per WhoScored. It is in the Champions League where Bellingham has really shone, however, with four goals and an assist in seven appearances whilst often captaining the side in Marco Reus' absence.

Bellingham himself has reportedly made it clear he's uninterested in signing for "unattractive and soulless clubs" and with Liverpool officially declaring themselves out of the running that does leave Manchester United in a strong position within the Premier League, although they will have to contend with the star pull of Real Madrid.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jude Bellingham?

Reporter Sheth believes that United will be interested in Bellingham as midfield reinforcement is key over the summer. However, given that a new number nine is also needed there may not be enough to spend big on both positions.

Sheth told GMS: "Manchester United, of course, will be interested in a midfielder like Jude Bellingham, the midfield is one of the big priorities for United during the summer transfer window. A couple of things though with this: it seems like a striker is the bigger priority for them just now. And I think the big, big money will be going on a striker, but also something we mentioned earlier on is this takeover. And it'll be interesting to see just how big an impact this takeover is going to have."

Where will Jude Bellingham end up?

Two former Old Trafford midfielders, Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes, both feel United were in a strong position to secure Bellingham's signature when discussing the matter on BT Sport, via the Metro. Hargreaves pointed out the enticing prospect of the youngster forming a midfield three alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, while Scholes stated that "he could make United a proper team."

Even so, the Manchester United legend admitted he had the feeling Bellingham would join Real Madrid.

Given Carlo Ancelotti's current strength in midfield, with veteran stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos seemingly keen to renew for another season and the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga all vying for playing time (although Camavinga has more recently found a home at left-back), there are no guarantees Bellingham would be a starter week-in and week-out as he has been in Germany.

At Manchester United, however, he would instantly become one of ten Hag's most important players - and that may well be a factor in Bellingham's future decision.