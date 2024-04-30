Highlights Manchester United have made contact with out-of-work manager Julen Loptegui.

The 57-year-old is available to take a new job now as pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag.

Lopetegui has been linked with the AC Milan job with Graham Potter another name mentioned for the United job.

Manchester United are considering Julen Lopetegui as a replacement for Erik Ten Hag, according to Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness.

Ten Hag has been under heavy pressure in recent months due to United’s performances and results and could be at risk of losing his job this summer if United don't show signs of improvement in their final four matches.

A potential replacement is Lopetegui, who was formerly seen in management at Wolverhampton Wanderers, before departing the Premier League club eight months ago and has also been heavily linked with taking over at AC Milan, as per the Italian report.

Pressure is Ramping up on Ten Hag

Man Utd have had a poor run of results and performances

The Dutch manager’s future at Old Trafford looks uncertain with recent results including a 1-1 draw with relegation-bound Burnley, a less than convincing win against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United and a fortunate penalty win in the FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City doing the manager no favours in his battle to remain in charge after the summer.

While the Red Devils have had to deal with injuries this season, they currently sit in seventh place in the league table and are now unable to finish in the top four this season.

The club have also backed Ten Hag significantly in the transfer market. The Dutch coach has spent over £400m to date, without having much to show for all that money.

Ten Hag has now spent two years at United, without making any notable progress in terms of results or performance levels, and according to the Corriere della Sera, United, along with AC Milan, are interested in appointing Lopetegui as their next manager.

Lopetegui Would Bring Possession-Based Approach to United

The manager has adopted this style at and Wolves

Former Porto, Sevilla and Wolves boss Lopetegui would bring a set style to United, as opposed to Ten Hag’s current reactionary approach.

Lopetegui places a big emphasis on dominating possession and controlling matches, which United have lacked the ability to do in recent seasons.

The Spaniard has also managed the Spanish national team, as well as Real Madrid. Therefore, he is experienced at managing big personalities and coping with intense pressure.

New United technical director Jason Wilcox has reportedly requested that Ten Hag adopts a more possession-based style of play between now and the end of the season, and if the Dutchman fails to adhere to Wilcox’s request, he may be replaced this summer.

Both managers could suit United’s new approach

Aside from Lopetegui, several other names have been linked with the United job, including Graham Potter and current England boss Gareth Southgate.

Potter has been out of management since he was relieved of his duties at Chelsea in April 2023. However, the Englishman’s admirable work in terms of styles of play, results and off the pitch culture at the Seagulls could set him in good stead to be considered for the United job.

Southgate will have a busy summer taking charge of England at EURO 2024 in Germany. However, the ex-Middlesbrough player had hinted that this may be his final tournament in charge of the national team, which could open the door for him to take over from Ten Hag before the start of next season.

Whether United stay patient with their Dutch boss remains to be seen, but if they decide to cut ties, there are several top-class managers, including Lopetegui who could fill Ten Hag’s void.