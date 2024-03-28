Highlights Manchester United await Omar Berrada as CEO, actively searching for a Director of Football.

United are considering ex-Liverpool man Julian Ward and Southampton's Jason Wilcox as potential DOF candidates.

Wilcox's success in talent recruitment at Southampton makes him an appealing option for United with Dan Ashworth currently unatainable.

Manchester United are patiently waiting for Omar Berrada to begin his tenure as CEO with other names soon to be added behind the scenes - and according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is another target, although a move appears unlikely for now.

United confirmed the appointment of Berrada as the club’s chief executive back in January after he left bitter rivals Manchester City, handing in his resignation as City’s Chief Football Operations Office (CFO) before crossing the city to sign for the Red Devils. ESPN reported that Jim Ratcliffe was the man to lead the process, and his timely arrival in the red half of Manchester will signal a new era.

But in the meantime, the club are after a new Director of Football. Dan Ashworth has been put on gardening leave after announcing his intentions to move to Old Trafford, though United are heavily reluctant to pay the £20million quoted for his signature. And that could lead the door open to a move for ex-Liverpool man Julian Ward, according to Ornstein - especially given that he won’t cost anything in terms of compensation.

David Ornstein: Latest On Manchester United's DOF Search

Writing in his Athletic Q+A Column, Ornstein said that United like Ward who would be available to start now, alongside Jason Wilcox at Southampton.

Ornstein said: "Man United are also waiting for Omar Berrada to start as CEO this summer but they could recruit somebody else in the meantime.

"It has been well documented that there is some admiration for Julian Ward - and he would be available to start immediately - but current indications are that he will not be joining.

"Jason Wilcox is a target I revealed some time ago and I imagine that deal with Southampton would be more straight forward than Ashworth's with Newcastle, but again Man Utd will need it to be right for them (especially with PSR a lingering concern) before proceeding."

Ward joined Liverpool after Michael Edwards left his role as Sporting Director in 2022, and he remained in charge for a year until the end of last season, where he was replaced by Jorg Schmadtke. But with Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, it's all change on the red half of Merseyside with Richard Hughes now the man to replace the departing Schmadtke at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Chelsea (£672m) have spent more in the Premier League than Manchester United (£600m) in terms of net spend in the last five years

Wilcox, meanwhile, has been as Southampton for the best part of a year after taking up the role on the south coast at the start of the season. Having previously been involved with Manchester City's academy for ten years, he's a man who knows the Premier League inside out and that could have a huge say at Old Trafford.

Jason Wilcox and Julian Ward: Transfer Windows Analysed

Wilcox has only been at Southampton for one summer, but he's brought in some superb talents to help the Saints with their promotion push. The loan signings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fraser have been instrumental in their recent revival, whilst the permanent signings of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have been solid. But it's the sales of Romeo Lavia, Nathan Tella, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse for high fees that may interest United - especially with a lot of deadwood to clear.

Ward, meanwhile, had a stellar spell at Liverpool. The 42-year-old brought in the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, who have been instrumental in Liverpool’s push for the title; and the young signings of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay are still out for jury, with their involvements set to be laid bare in the future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24.