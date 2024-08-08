Highlights Manchester United are keen to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Manchester United are showing an interest in Real Sociedad midfielder and Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, according to The Telegraph.

The Reds have made signing a new midfielder a priority option this summer, with Erik ten Hag keen to add a partner for Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes to his squad.

Paris Saint-Germain star Ugarte had been the top target for the Old Trafford club, but a big discrepancy in valuation between the two clubs has seen INEOS begin to look at alternative targets including the Spain international.

Manchester United eye Martin Zubimendi

Spaniard has a £51m release clause

According to a report by James Ducker, United have switched their attentions away from the Uruguay international and have identified a number of targets - including Real Sociedad star Zubimendi.

The Spain international has been dubbed by Ivan De La Fuente as one of the "best central midfielders in the world", and the La Liga club don't want to sell for less than his £51million release clause.

United face stiff competition for the Spaniard's signature with Athletic journalist David Ornstein reporting on Wednesday night that Premier League rivals Liverpool are growing in confidence that the 25-year-old wants to join them, meaning a late transfer hijack could be required.

Martin Zubimendi Stats (2023-24 La Liga) Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85.7 Progressive passes per 90 5.15 Pass completion 86%

Alongside Zubimendi, the Reds also have Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, Burnley star Sander Berge and former loanee Sofyan Amrabat as alternative options to Ugarte.

There are also two unnamed targets believed to be on the shortlist, while a move for Ugarte hasn't been ruled out if the Ligue 1 champions are willing to drop their asking price later in the window.

So far there have been two additions at Old Trafford with Leny Yoro joining from Lille in a £60million deal, while Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi completed more than 80% of his passes in 37/41 appearances for Real Sociedad in 2023/24.

Manchester United Chase Double Defensive Deal

De Ligt and Mazraoui have agreed to join

While midfield is a priority position to strengthen for Ten Hag this summer, the club are also keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

The club are advancing in talks with Bayern Munich to sign both Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from the Bavarian club, with a double bid rejected earlier in the window.

But United have already agreed personal terms with both players already, and both players are keen to reunite with Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax previously.

A deal for Mazraoui however depends on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is in talks over a move to West Ham United, but the Hammers and the Reds are yet to agree on a final transfer fee that would see the first domino fall.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.