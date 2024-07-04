Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon again, despite a disappointing loan spell at Old Trafford.

Reguilon enjoyed a fruitful second half of the season at Brentford, earning four assists in 14 league starts.

United face competition from West Ham United for the Tottenham defender, who is expected to leave the club.

Manchester United are interested in signing last season's loanee Sergio Reguilon, with the player likely to leave Tottenham this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Reguilon spent six months at Old Trafftord last campaign, starting just four Premier League games in what was a disappointing temporary spell that was cut short. However, the Spaniard enjoyed a fruitful second half of the season at Brentford, replacing the injured Rico Henry in the bees' squad and managing 14 league starts and registering four assists having been called the "perfect" signing by Thomas Frank.

The defender is still contracted to Tottenham until 2025 having joined in a deal worth £32m, but he is expected to leave the north London club, with manager Ange Postecoglou deeming him surplus to requirements. Perhaps surprisingly, given how his loan spell went, United are interested in signing Reguilon permanently, but will face competition from West Ham United.

United Want to Sign Reguilon

The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back

Spending his youth years at Real Madrid, Reguilon failed to break into the Spanish giants first team on a consistent basis, and was ultimately sold to Tottenham in 2020 after an electric loan spell at Sevilla. Two underwhelming years at Spurs, where both Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon were often used over him, resulted in the player spending two consecutive seasons at temporary homes.

Stints at Atletico Madrid, United and then Brentford have seen the 27-year-old become the forgotten man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With one year remaining on his deal, the north Londoners are looking to find the player a permanent place to play his football.

While many may have thought a successful six months at Brentford would perhaps have been the catalyst for a transfer to west London, United have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Reguilon, who shares the same agent as another United target Joshua Zirkzee in Kia Joorabchian. The Manchester-based outfit are in the market for a left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries, and have identified their ex-player as a potential candidate to fill this role.

According to AS, United would be willing to pay a fee for the player whose contract expires in 12 months, in order to bring him back to the north-west. It's unclear whether this acquisition would see Reguilon elevated to first choice at Old Trafford, although the club are understood to be willing to supply him with a prominent role than what he enjoyed last campaign, which could tempt him to make the move.

Reguilon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stat For Man Utd For Brentford Appearances 9 16 Assists 0 4 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 0.18 Key Passes Per 90 1.74 1.61 Tackles Per 90 2.83 3.63 Interceptions Per 90 1.09 1.29

United Also Chasing Other Defensive Reinforcements

INEOS are keen to sign De Ligt

A left-back may be on the agenda for United's new ownership group this summer, but the centre-piece signing could be at the heart of the Red Devils' defence. The club are expected to move on from Jarrad Branthwaite, with their interest in the player getting 'colder' due to Everton's £70 million asking price.

Instead, Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Old Trafford, with a deal expected to 'happen quickly'. The Dutchman has fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich, and is thus keen on a potential move to United, in a deal that is expected to reach around €50 million.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/07/2024