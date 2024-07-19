Highlights Man United are keeping doors open for another centre-back signing.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite deemed 'too expensive' at £70million.

United are still pushing for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte to join.

Manchester United are keeping doors open for another centre-back signing after Leny Yoro’s arrival, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Italian football insider suggests United have not ruled out another defensive reinforcement ‘as soon as they can complete some outgoings’.

Despite showing concrete interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, the Red Devils decided to advance on a deal for Yoro – the 18-year-old signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option for another year.

United beat La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race for Yoro’s signature – Los Blancos were keen to wait for the Frenchman's contract expiry in 2025 and sign him on a free transfer next year.

Yoro, who arrives from Lille after a breakout season, became Man United’s second summer signing – last week, the Red Devils confirmed the arrival of striker Joshua Zirkzee, on a long-term deal.

Despite signings at striker and centre-back, United have not ruled out bringing in more fresh faces in the two key positions this summer. The club have recently held internal talks over central forwards Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Branthwaite Considered ‘Too Expensive’

Everton stick to their asking price

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that Man United still consider Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ‘too expensive’, while Matthijs de Ligt could be a cheaper option for the Red Devils this summer:

“What I'm hearing tonight is that Manchester United are not ruling out the possibility to go for another important centre-back in this summer transfer window. “So Man United are keeping doors open for one more centre-back and Matthijs de Ligt remains an option on their list. “Many rumours also on Branthwaite, but Branthwaite, at the moment, if Everton don't change their mind, is still considered too expensive, £70m at least, this is what Everton want for Branthwaite. “For Man United it’s too much, and Matthijs de Ligt is way less expensive, around €50m. Manchester United can proceed for one more centre-back as soon as they can complete some outgoings.”

United saw their two bids for Branthwaite rejected by Everton earlier in the window – the Red Devils improved their initial offer to £45m plus £5m in add-ons, but the Toffees remained adamant over their demands.

With Everton on the verge of selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for around £50m, the Merseysiders will be in no rush to cash in on another star in Branthwaite this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

Bayern, meanwhile, are keen to offload De Ligt – the Bavarians are undergoing a summer rebuild under new manager Vincent Kompany and have reportedly placed De Ligt on the transfer list, along with five other stars.

Red Devils ‘Pushing’ for Ugarte

Still high on their list

Manchester United are set to continue ‘pushing’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte’s signing after finalising the deal for Leny Yoro, Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

Ugarte is set to leave Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival and is thought to be prioritising a summer switch to Man United.

According to Plettenberg, the 23-year-old is ‘still high’ on the Red Devils' shortlist as United look to bring in a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo before the transfer window shuts.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.