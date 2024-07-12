Highlights Manchester United are considering whether to make a move for Brentford marksman Ivan Toney.

Everton centre forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also on the Red Devils' radar as they seek further firepower.

The duo are facing an uncertain future after entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts.

Manchester United are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brentford striker Ivan Toney after refusing to rule out making another attacking signing after luring Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are also considering Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, just as Toney has at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GMS previously reported that Manchester United have already held internal talks over signing the Premier League duo this summer, as both Toney and Calvert-Lewin are unlikely to stay at their respective clubs beyond next season.

Mason Greenwood’s departure to Marseille could bring in around £26million to boss Erik ten Hag's summer budget, while the Red Devils are expected to sanction several more outgoings to boost their chances of signing their primary targets.

The Premier League giants are anticipating a summer clear-out, with as many as eight players rumoured to leave, including Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Victor Lindelof.

Ten Hag’s side, under INEOS' part-ownership, are expecting to freshen up the squad in a bid to bounce back after a historically low Premier League finish and to compete for Champions League football once again next term.

Red Devils Eyeing Toney and Calvert-Lewin

Ten Hag remains in market for reinforcements

Manchester United have identified Toney and Calvert-Lewin as two plausible options in the transfer market, as the Red Devils ‘have not ruled out’ the possibility of signing another striker, according to The Telegraph:

'With Mason Greenwood expected to join Marseille in a £26.6million deal, United have not ruled out the possibility of bringing in another striker before the close of the window on August 30. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one player United are keeping tabs on. 'The England striker has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Brentford and could present an opportunity depending on his price tag. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another striker of a similar profile who has also entered the final year of his contract at Everton, although his injury record would be a concern.'

Calvert-Lewin, reportedly valued at around £30million by the Toffees, has bounced back after two injury-hit seasons, which saw the 27-year-old appear in just 34 league matches.

The England international managed to stay fit throughout the previous campaign, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 38 games across all competitions.

Brentford star striker Toney - labelled as being "world-class" by Bees manager Thomas Frank - is still expected to be a slightly more expensive option than Calvert-Lewin, with Brentford reportedly demanding £60m, although there is also an understanding he could be sold for as little as £40m.

Toney, who came back from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules last season, has now set his sights on a departure, with Frank confirming his goalscorer ‘will probably be sold this summer’.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Dominic Calvert-Lewin Games 17 32 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 7 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 2.94 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.53

Al-Nassr Return for Wan-Bissaka

Right-back could head to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have reignited their interest in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

The 26-year-old could leave Old Trafford this summer after struggling to outshine Diogo Dalot in ten Hag’s first two seasons in charge.

Manchester United were reluctant to sell Wan-Bissaka in January as they navigated through an injury crisis, despite Al-Nassr submitting a bid, according to Jacobs.

The ex-Crystal Palace man is now among eight players ready to be sold after struggling to meet expectations since joining the Red Devils in 2019.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.