Manchester United could be looking to find a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the near future, and according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has claimed that Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have met with the representatives of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Ten Hag will be preparing for an important game this weekend as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, but it appears the backroom team are working behind the scenes. After an inconsistent season, United could be considering a change in the dugout, and they're already talking to potential candidates.

It's unclear whether a managerial change is guaranteed, but it's not a good sign for ten Hag if the club are sounding out possible alternatives.

Man Utd Meet With Kieran McKenna

Berrada and Wilcox spoke to his representatives

The upcoming FA Cup final could be crucial in deciding Hag's future. If the Red Devils manage to beat their Manchester rivals and win a trophy, there could be an argument to keep the Dutch tactician. Overall throughout the campaign, United failed to qualify for the Champions League, so there's no doubt they've failed to progress.

Sky Sports reporter Dorsett has now claimed that McKenna's representatives have recently met with Berrada and Wilcox, meaning United and Chelsea could now go head-to-head to secure his signature...

"#mufc officials have met with representatives of #itfc manager Kieran McKenna, in case they decide to replace Erik Ten Hag after the Cup Final. McKenna’s reps met with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox last week. Could mean #cfc and #mufc going head to head for new head coach."

Kieran McKenna's managerial record during the 2023/24 campaign Kieran McKenna Matches 52 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 8 Goals for 107 Goals against 68 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

After guiding Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, it's hardly a surprise that McKenna, who could cost United £6m, is starting to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football. It might be a step too soon considering his lack of experience in management, but it's a risk that some sides are considering taking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna has averaged 2.01 points per game during his time as Ipswich Town manager.

Ten Hag Sacking From Man Utd is 'Possible'

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that the sacking of ten Hag is possible, and it's not just about winning the FA Cup this weekend. The internal process to decide his future is still ongoing and the situation is currently open. The respected reporter believes there is a 50/50 chance that the Dutch manager departs.

The Red Devils finished in eighth position in the Premier League this season after qualifying for the Champions League in the previous term. United have undoubtedly taken a step back rather than progressed, so it's hardly a surprise that INEOS are considering making a change.

