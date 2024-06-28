Highlights Jarrad Branthwaite is keen on joining Manchester United, despite a lack of Champions League.

Everton rejected a £35m bid from United for Branthwaite, with the club holding out for at least £70million.

Branthwaite has been compared to John Stones, and could be a valuable signing for United in the future if they tie him down to a long-term deal.

Manchester United's pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite is no big secret, with the Red Devils having had a bid rejected for him earlier in the month - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the defender is keen on a move to Old Trafford even despite Champions League football at the Theatre of Dreams this season.

Branthwaite's snub from the England side for EURO 2024 could have somewhat threatened to have lowered his asking price, with the chance to feature on the international stage being a huge chance for his price to raise if he had a solid tournament for the Three Lions - but having turned 22 on Thursday, the defender has his best years ahead of him, which United will undoubtedly be keen upon. And a deal hasn't been ruled out with Romano telling supporters to keep an eye on any potential deal.

Jarrad Branthwaite Bid Has Already Been Rejected

The centre-back has been superb for the Toffees

Reports flooded in last week that Everton had received a £35m bid from United for his services - and that was rejected out of hand instantly, with the club wanting £80million to even consider accepting a bid from any interested side.

It was thought that Branthwaite would need to be sold for Everton to dodge Profit and Sustainability punishments from the Premier League, though the sale of Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa in turn gave them the leeway needed to keep both Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 6th Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

The Belgian had been linked to United and Arsenal earlier in the window for a fee of around £50million, having signed for the Toffees two years ago from Lille for £33million.

Romano: "Branthwaite is Keen on United"

The star has yet to feature in European competition

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Branthwaite is keen on joining the Red Devils, and personal terms would not be an issue 'at all' at Old Trafford - and so it remains up to the two teams to agree a fee if he is to move. He said:

"I would keep his name in the list of Manchester United, waiting to see what they decided to do - because the player is keen on the move to Manchester United. Personal terms are not an issue at all. "So Manchester United know the player is open to joining them, even without Champions League football, but it depends on the clubs."

United missing out on Champions League football could affect their chances at signing talents from the upper echelons of football and other stars currently playing in Europe's elite footballing competition. But with Everton failing to qualify for European football for the past seven years, any form of continental football is beneficial for the Toffees man and so that would also not be a problem.

Branthwaite Bears John Stones Similarities

Both came through the Everton setup and could be vital for England

Branthwaite would be a real statement signing for United. Having both come through the Everton ranks, there are evident similarities and shades of John Stones about how the youngster plays - he is perhaps a slight bit worse on the ball than the cultured Manchester City star, but Branthwaite is better aerially which counter-acts that notion, and he has been labelled as 'magnificent' by Alan Shearer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite featured in 41 games for Everton this season, missing just three Premier League games.

If Branthwaite can keep his form up over the next few years, there is no reason to believe that he won't be one of England's best options at the back and United could take advantage of that. Left-footed centre-backs are worth their weight in gold, however, and thus the Toffees may ask for a premium.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-06-24.