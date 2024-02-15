Highlights Manchester United should be looking to tie midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to a new contract due to his "sensational" performances at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old's impressive start to his senior career under Erik ten Hag has made him a key figure in the Red Devils' recent unbeaten run.

It would be a massive surprise if the teenager doesn't sign a new contract, as he is seen as a vital part of Man Utd's future.

Manchester United must tie midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to a new contract at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones describes the starlet’s performances as “sensational.”

The Red Devils academy product has contributed to Old Trafford's recent turnaround and hopes to retain his place in Erik ten Hag’s side for the foreseeable future.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say on football and sporting matters behind the scenes. Mainoo has made an excellent start to his senior career with the Manchester giants and could become an integral part of the club’s future.

Mainoo’s impressive start to senior life at Man Utd

Manchester United head coach ten Hag boldly decided to hand Mainoo his debut in a difficult Premier League matchup at Goodison Park in November 2023. However, the 18-year-old dealt with the occasion well and played his role in an impressive 3-0 triumph for the Red Devils. Following the performance, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd were ‘very happy’ with Mainoo and understood how serious he is as a professional.

Mainoo has since made his Champions League and FA Cup debuts and has been a prominent figure in United’s recent six-match unbeaten run. On 1st February, he scored a stoppage-time winner in a 4-3 Premier League triumph at Wolverhampton Wanderers. On 8th February, Romano revealed that Manchester United had already prepared a new contract proposal for Mainoo. However, on 13th February, The Daily Mail reported that the teenager is in no rush to pen a new deal at Old Trafford.

The varying messages create an uncertain future for Mainoo at Old Trafford, whose focus will be helping the club achieve a top-four Premier League finish and potentially securing an FA Cup trophy. United fans will be desperate for the club to sign Mainoo to a new deal after FourFourTwo claimed in November 2023 that Manchester City had taken an interest in the England youth international.

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.11 70 Pass completion 85.2% 64 Successful take-ons 0.86 62 Tackles 2.27 66 Clearances 2.49 96 Aerial duels won 1.51 77 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 14-02-24

Dean Jones - Lack of Mainoo contract would be a ‘massive surprise’

Jones has dubbed Mainoo’s displays for Manchester United as “sensational” and has credited him with transforming the Red Devils’ 2023/24 season. The journalist would be amazed if his current form didn’t lead to a new contract at Old Trafford. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Mainoo has been sensational. He's transformed Man Utd’s season. In any instances like this, you must try to get him signed and tied down to a new deal and tell him how important he will be to the club's future. “I think we're already seeing the way he's learning from Casemiro. Casemiro isn't putting in the best performances of his life but is helping Mainoo find his place on the elite stage. “Having that experience and leadership alongside you is important to help talk you through moments of a game or just guide you. I think Mainoo is getting that, and that was ten Hag’s plan for the rest of the season with Casemiro, to try and get him alongside Mainoo as many times as possible. Casemiro is not the future Man Utd, but Mainoo definitely is, and it would be a massive surprise if he doesn't sign a new contract.”

Man Utd transfer news, including claim on Antony’s future

Manchester United endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, having been keen to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Zero new faces arrived at Old Trafford whilst several big names, including Jadon Sancho, departed Manchester on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

One player whose future is uncertain is Brazilian winger Antony. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that the wide man could be handed a second opportunity at Manchester United if either Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford are sold in the summer. Antony has been the subject of controversy across the current campaign, with unwanted headlines off the pitch being the story of his time at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are braced for the departure of Dan Ashworth, who has been made Man Utd’s top target to take up a sporting director role at Old Trafford. Senior figures at St. James’ Park have been preparing themselves for the 52-year-old’s exit. The Red Devils’ transfer chief position could appeal to the former Brighton & Hove Albion honcho.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on 18th February when they travel to Luton Town, hoping to avoid a massive shock at Kenilworth Road. The Red Devils conclude the month when they host Fulham on the 24th before switching their attentions to an FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on the 28th.