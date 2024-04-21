Kobbie Mainoo is "happy" at Manchester United as contract talks remain ongoing, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is already under contract until the summer of 2026, but is reportedly set to triple his wages when he does pen a new deal.

The teenager reportedly earns £20,000 per week at United, having recently doubled his wage by triggering a clause after playing 10 first team games for the club. Neither the club or player are in a rush for him to sign a new deal, given his commitment to the club.

Mainoo 'Happy' at Old Trafford

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that contract talks are ongoing between Mainoo's agents and United. He reiterated that United want him to be one of the "faces" of their project, and said Mainoo is "happy" at United. That's because no other top European club would be able to offer him what he's currently getting at United.

He said:

"The conversation is ongoing. It's not something urgent in the sense that, obviously Manchester United already know very well that he has an important contract. So it's not something that has to happen this week or next week. "But the conversation is ongoing. Man United want Kobbie to be one of the faces of their project, for present and future. From what I understand, also the player is happy there. He believes it's not easy to find that kind of space in any other club around Europe."

Mainoo 'Showing Players Up'

The United players are learning a lot from him

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo is "showing some of the more experienced players how to keep a calm and composed head" when he's out on the pitch at United. They are certainly learning a thing or two from him, though it's "unfortunate" for Mainoo that the teammates around him are unable to match his energy during games.

Mainoo has also been "criticised in some quarters" for his energetic running all over the pitch, but the players around him are putting the 18-year-old in that situation. The teenager has got an "amazing" future at United, and he has learned from Casemiro. The Brazilian has taught him plenty of lessons on the training field and in games, particularly about vision and scanning the space around him.

When asked what he learned from Casemiro, Mainoo said: "I think just to scan even more because I feel like he sees things before everyone else does," Mainoo said in a recent United Q&A. "And, playing with him, sometimes he might give you the ball and you're not expecting it.

"So I think it's having to just be knowing what he's thinking and always scanning so, whatever he thinks is happening next, I can try to be as quick and to be clued up as to what he's thinking to do next. So I can try to get in the right positions and stuff and be around him.

"I mean, in training, you can see it a lot in the way he moves the ball so quickly and the way he sees these passes that not many other people see. So I try to watch him closely and see when he's looking, when he's scanning and when he's looking and what he's seeing, and try to pick that up in my game so I can be effective as well."