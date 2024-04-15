Highlights Manchester United are optimistic about agreeing a new deal for Kobbie Mainoo.

Fabrizio Romano says talks are ongoing between the club and the teenager over an improved contract.

Mainoo reportedly earns £20,000-a-week at Old Trafford currently but has become a key first-team starter.

Manchester United want Kobbie Mainoo to receive an "important salary" as they line him up as "one of the faces" of the new project under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team. The 18-year-old reportedly earns £20,000 per week, with that number set to triple once he signs a new deal at Old Trafford.

Mainoo has made 21 appearances for United this season in all competition, and has been earning rave reviews for his performances. He is showing that he is a calm head on the pitch for United, and has even been teaching his teammates a thing or two in the art of staying composed.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano is now reporting in his Daily Briefing column on Monday that United are optimistic about tying Mainoo down to a new deal, so he can become one of the faces of the United re-build that they hope to execute in the coming months and years.

United 'Remain Optimistic' About Mainoo Future

They want him to be earning an 'important salary'

INEOS have already shown they're supportive of Erik ten Hag's work in blooding youngsters at United, something which has run through the ethos of the club for a number of decades. That is set to continue with Mainoo, who has been with the club since the age of nine.

"United remain optimistic on a new deal for Kobbie Mainoo," Romano wrote. "Discussions are ongoing, United are working strongly on that, also because INEOS are eager to make Mainoo one of the faces of the project for the present and future. He’s already on a long-term contract so it’s not a hugely urgent issue, but they want him to receive an important salary, and so this is one of the priorities of the club."

Mainoo is one of a crop of talented youngsters coming through the ranks at United. Others include Alejandro Garnacho, who is now a first team regular, as well as young defender Willy Kambwala who made his debut for the Red Devils recently. These players will be a beacon of aspiration for younger players currently making their way through the academy pathway at United.

Mainoo's Current Contract Details

Mainoo currently earns £20,000-per-week at United, according to reports. The teenager was earning £10,000 until recently, having signed a new contract last year until the summer of 2026. But media outlets reported that Mainoo has since triggered a clause in his contract that would see his pay double if he became a first team regular. It wasn't clear exactly what defined that in his contract, but he is now understood to have activated that clause.

Other reports claim Mainoo could now be set to triple his wages, which would see him earn £60,000 per week. In today's climate, that seems like a relatively modest wage for a Premier League player, particularly one at a club like Manchester United. But to put Mainoo on a six-figure contract would seem a little irresponsible given his young age.

Some rumours suggest his teammate Bruno Fernandes is earning as much as £240,000 per week at Old Trafford, while Casemiro is said to be receiving a staggering £350,000 each week. Those are the kind of numbers United will be looking to trim, especially for players as young as Mainoo.