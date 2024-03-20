Highlights Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has impressed ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley following his breakthrough into the side at Old Trafford during the 2023/24 season.

Erik ten Hag's gamble to hand the 18-year-old his debut in November 2023 has paid off, as he has established himself as a key player for the Red Devils.

Mainoo has now been handed his first senior England call-up and hopes to make his international debut in the coming days.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been praised for his "scary" talent during his breakthrough season at Old Trafford and has wowed ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley.

The Red Devils talent has been a shining light in a generally difficult 2023/24 campaign for the club, having broken on to the scene and established himself as a Premier League regular.

Head coach Erik ten Hag can take pride in throwing Mainoo in at the deep end, and identifying him as a key player who can drive the club forwards to future success. The teenager is hoping to maintain his current form and establish himself as one of the country's leading midfield options.

Burley impressed by Mainoo's start to senior career

Mainoo made his senior debut in November 2023

Erik ten Hag took a huge gamble by handing a first senior start to Mainoo in November's Premier League trip to a hostile Goodison Park to take on Everton. However, that risk paid off, with the 18-year-old putting in a performance of a player well senior of his age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo has been in Erik ten Hag's starting lineup for 50% of Premier League fixtures across the 2023/24 season, despite only making his debut in November 2023.

Mainoo's has since become a regular at Old Trafford and has recently been called up to the senior England squad for the first time, hoping to make his debut in upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. In February, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT it would be a massive surprise if Mainoo didn't sign a new contract at Man Utd, following his break into the side.

Speaking on ESPN FC about the teenager's performance in last weekend's 4-3 FA Cup quarter final victory over Liverpool, Burley admitted he was wowed by his showing:

“Can I just have a little word quickly on Kobbie Mainoo? Holy smokes! We’ve seen it this season, he was injured at the start of the season, but we’ve seen it in patches, particularly recently. He has got McTominay there, he’s a sort of mid-20s international footballer, workman-like, scores the odd goal for club and country, grafts, has a limited talent level on the ball. "And then we have young Kobbie Mainoo playing against three internationals – one’s won a World Cup in Mac Allister, one’s the Hungarian captain in Szoboszlai, and the other one, Endo, plays for his country, Japan. And here we have a teenager on the ball as if he’s got 300 games for Man United. It’s quite scary.”

Kobbie Mainoo - stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.08 58 Pass completion 84.9% 61 Successful take-ons 1.10 76 Tackles 2.03 53 Interceptions 1.02 54 Clearances 2.11 92 Aerial duels won 1.25 69

Mainoo's chances of an England debut

The Man Utd star could be in contention for a place in the EURO 2024 squad

Mainoo will look upon England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium as an opportunity to establish himself in Gareth Southgate's midfield ahead of EURO 2024. The 53-year-old will already be finalising his Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany this summer.

The Manchester United star has a tough task on his hands, with Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, and Jordan Henderson also in direct competition for a place on the plane. However, Mainoo will feel that a decent showing over the next two games could earn him a regular spot in the England squad.

All stats according to FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 20-03-24.