Highlights Kobbie Mainoo impresses with confident play and post-game interview, drawing comparisons to Jude Bellingham's maturity at a young age.

Fans should celebrate Mainoo's talent but not put too much pressure on the 18-year-old to avoid potential struggles.

Despite the hype, it's important to support Mainoo through any dips in form as he navigates his career with Manchester United and England.

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo once again had his name up in lights when he put the Red Devils 2-1 up against Liverpool at Old Trafford over the weekend. The 18-year-old smashed home a stunning strike, and his celebration oozed confidence.

Despite Liverpool equalising with a late Mo Salah penalty, it was Mainoo that pundits were talking about after the game. The teenager, who recently made his England debut against Belgium, is earning rave reviews from both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Kobbie Mainoo has Been Compared to Jude Bellingham

Mainoo is being likened to the Real Madrid star for his manner off the pitch

There are obvious comparisons to be drawn between Mainoo and Bellingham on the pitch. While they are not quite the same player, they are both young, English midfielders who have had a breakthrough at a big club and are flourishing so early in their careers.

But Lineker has spotted another similarity between the two, and it is nothing to do with the football they play. The former Barcelona and Tottenham striker believes Mainoo bears similarities to Bellingham for the way the pair conduct themselves away from the football pitch. Speaking to Alan Shearer on his podcast, Lineker pointed to Mainoo's recent post-match interview and the way he 'handles himself' once he's stepped back over the white line.

"He is 19, isn’t he, in a couple of weeks’ time, but I mean, not just his performance but also his post-match interview," Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast. "I mean, he is so bright and articulate, measured, confident, in many ways similar to Jude Bellingham in the way he handles himself. I know players are probably coached a little bit in that area these days, but to be that natural and that confident and mature at such a tender age I think is so impressive.”

Co-host Alan Shearer added: “Do you know what I love? When he scored, I loved his celebration. It was like, ‘Look at me, look at how cool I am’. I mean, the whole world was looking at him as they were during the game, but you would never know. He has taken everything in his stride, hasn’t he? What a talent. I mean proper, proper talent. Incredible.”

Kobbie Mainoo vs Jude Bellingham Mainoo Bellingham Age 18 20 Club appearances 21 187 England caps 2 29 Overall rating (2023-24) 6.73 7.75

Mainoo Should Not be Put Under Pressure

While it is great to receive praise from the likes of Lineker and Shearer, it's important that English football fans (and Manchester United fans) don't get too carried away with their hype over Kobbie Mainoo. There is no doubt that the teen is a talented player, but we have seen many examples before of players getting spoken about too much and them crumbling under the pressure.

There will come a time when the midfielder has a dip in form, and will lose his place in the United and England squads, if only for a short while. That is natural, happens to almost every player, and the youngster should be supported through that period if he's to have a long and successful England career.

It was the expectation and pressure put on the 'Golden Generation' England squad that saw them struggle to win a trophy on the international stage. Gareth Southgate has got the atmosphere right around the England squad, and we should be excited about our young players without expecting too much from them 100% of the time.

Related Footage Casts Doubt on Decision to Award Liverpool Penalty vs Man Utd New footage appears to show Liverpool were fortunate to be awarded a late penalty against Manchester United in a vital Premier League meeting.

Statistics according to WhoScored, correct as of 08-04-24.