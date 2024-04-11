Highlights Kobbie Mainoo has been a standout young talent for Manchester United this season, impressing opponents like Michail Antonio.

Antonio has called the United wonderkid "frightening" on his podcast.

Mainoo says playing alongside Casemiro at Old Trafford has really helped him develop his game.

There is no doubt that the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has been a bright spark in an otherwise sub-par season for Manchester United. He has already established himself in the team, and has made his senior England debut aged just 18.

It is one thing for supporters to watch a game and be impressed by a young talent, but it's another for a fellow Premier League player to be blown away by his ability. That's been the case for West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who spoke on The Players Channel podcast about what it's like to play against Mainoo.

Kobbie Mainoo is 'Frightening' His Opponents

Antonio says the 18-year-old is 'something else' on the pitch

Antonio's West Ham have come up against United twice in the Premier League this season. The Hammers won 2-0 at the London Stadium on December 23, before United got their victory back with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on February 4. Mainoo featured in both of those games, but Antonio did not.

The West Ham striker did play against United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 1, which United won 3-1. Mainoo did not feature in that game, however. But despite that, Antonio will still have seen the teen up close and knows exactly what he's all about.

“He is frightening," Antonio said. "He is actually frightening. When they came to us at the start of the season, I looked at the team and thought, I don’t know much of these players. This is United. When he played against us, I was like, this kid is something special. I thought, where have they signed him from? They had to have signed him, this guy is a joke. Then obviously he came through the academy. This kid is something else.”

How Kobbie Mainoo has performed for United in 2023-24 Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 0 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.9 Clearances per game 1.4 Minutes played 1,413 Rating 6.73

Mainoo Learned it From Casemiro

Mainoo has revealed that he has learned a lot from training and playing with former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the United first team. When asked what he'd learned from the Brazilian, the 18-year-old went into detail about what he has picked up.

“I think just to scan even more because I feel like he sees things before everyone else does," Mainoo told his club's official website. "And, playing with him, sometimes he might give you the ball and you’re not expecting it.

"So I think it’s having to just be knowing what he’s thinking and always scanning so, whatever he thinks is happening next, I can try to be as quick and to be clued up as to what he’s thinking to do next. So I can try to get in the right positions and stuff and be around him."

He added: "I mean, in training, you can see it a lot in the way he moves the ball so quickly and the way he sees these passes that not many other people see. So I try to watch him closely and see when he’s looking, when he’s scanning and when he’s looking and what he’s seeing, and try to pick that up in my game so I can be effective as well.”

Statistics from WhoScored.com. Correct as of 11-04-24.