Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is poised to be the next face of Nando's, following in Bukayo Saka's footsteps.

Mainoo's rise to fame has seen him replace established players at Manchester United and impress on his England debut.

His potential Euro 2024 squad inclusion and rise in sponsorship deals suggest he is on track to become a household football name.

Kobbie Mainoo's step up from youth football to the England national team has seen him become one of the most talked about players in the country - and he looks set to follow in Bukayo Saka's footsteps as a result with a reported Nando's sponsorship.

Mainoo is just 18 years old, but he's already broken into the Manchester United first-team to displace stars such as Casemiro and Scott McTominay in a huge vote of confidence from current boss Erik ten Hag. Some outstanding displays including a fine solo goal against Wolves back in February have seen him become the talk of Old Trafford - and that has resulted in a senior England call-up.

Making his Three Lions debut from the bench against Brazil on Saturday and his full debut against Belgium on Tuesday, the youngster looks to be another generational talent to have come through the ranks for United - and having failed to look out of place on the Wembley turf in either game, there is renewed optimism amongst many that he will continue to develop into a superb player for both club and country. And that marketability has been put into practice off the pitch, with Nando's reportedly making him the next player to secure a sponsorship with Arsenal man Saka having done so in recent days.

The Manchester United youngster looks set to be the next face of Nando's

According to the Daily Mail, Mainoo is a regular customer at the chicken restaurant chain when away from his usual meals, and talks are said to have taken place with the company over an endorsement deal.

Arsenal star Saka went viral after Nando’s promoted their new bottle of hot sauce entitled ‘Peri Peri Saka’, and whilst it remains to be seen what special promotion Mainoo would receive at restaurants up and down the nation, England fans will likely be waiting with baited breath to see how his face hits tables throughout the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has already recorded 23 appearances for Manchester United's first-team at the age of just 18.

Mainoo will not be short of suitors in the sponsorship world after bursting onto the scene for the Red Devils, and this could be the latest step in ensuring he becomes a household name ahead of Euro 2024.

Mainoo has been one of United's most consistent performers since making his debut

It's not often that such a young player makes more waves in securing a first-team spot than international-capped players, let alone high-profile stars such as Casemiro who have won everything there is to win in club football. The Brazilian took home five Champions League titles at Real Madrid, alongside three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey, but his injury record coupled with the trust shown in Mainoo has seen the youngster deployed in front of the 32-year-old - and he has shown no signs of struggling at the elite level.

His superb solo strike against Wolves in the Premier League put him on the map at the start of February, and some more cultured performances since - notably in the exhilarating 4-3 FA Cup win over bitter rivals Liverpool - have put Mainoo into England squad discussion.

His double-cap in the recent international break means that Mainoo is now firmly in the conversation to make Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, and if he does find a place in the team alongside securing more brand deals, the young Mancunian will surely become a household name for many over the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24