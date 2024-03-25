Highlights Kobbie Mainoo impressed on his England debut with a composed performance against Brazil at Wembley.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo recently made his debut for England, and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has shared his excitement about the youngster, labelling him a 'special' player.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and his impressive performances for the Red Devils led to Gareth Southgate calling him up to the England squad. The young talent came on to make his debut against Brazil at the weekend and produced a composed debut for the national team.

Kobbie Mainoo Impressed on Debut

Micah Richards shares his excitement about the youngster

Mainoo wasn't initially named in Southgate's England squad, but shortly after his display against Liverpool in the FA Cup, he was promoted from the under-21 side. With Jordan Henderson unavailable to face Brazil, the United youngster was named among the substitutes and came on to make his England debut.

Speaking after the game on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Richards has heaped praise on the 18-year-old, hoping that we can see him produce consistently...

"He's class though, isn't he? We've talked about him so much. I just hope he can do it consistently."

The former Man City defender went on to say England have got a special player after his cameo against Brazil at Wembley...

"I think we've got something special there."

Kobbie Mainoo vs Brazil - England debut Stats Output Minutes played 15 Passes 20 Pass completion percentage 100% Dribble success rate 100% (1/1) Duels won 1 Correct as of 25/03/2024

With Euro 2024 approaching this summer, Mainoo has certainly done himself no harm in his efforts to make the squad. Although the United academy graduate was only on the pitch for 15 minutes, his composure and confidence despite his age were heavily impressive. The England international will undoubtedly need a strong end to the campaign to tempt Southgate into naming him in the squad, but he's got a great chance of being on the plane as it stands.

With Kalvin Phillips struggling for form and Henderson reaching the latter stage of his career, Mainoo could be the ideal player to make the step up as a wildcard option for England at the Euro 2024 tournament later this year.

Man Utd Searching for Mainoo Partner

Ratcliffe considering move for Joao Gomes

Another young midfielder who impressed Richards during the England versus Brazil fixture was Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes. The Brazilian international also made his debut and played the full 90 minutes at Wembley alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta in the middle of the park.

According to the Mirror, United are weighing up a move to sign Gomes in the summer transfer window to replace Casemiro, who could be heading through the exit door. The report claims that Gomes has been watched by the Red Devils on multiple occasions this season and Wolves are already looking to find his replacement.

