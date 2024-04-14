Highlights Kobbie Mainoo has shown some of his more experienced Manchester United teammates how to keep calm and composed.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Mainoo has an absolutely amazing future ahead of him.

Mainoo says he has learnt a lot from Casemiro at Old Trafford this season.

Young Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is showing his older teammates how to keep "calm and composed" during games this season, along with his strong his energy levels on the pitch.

That's the view of Sky Sports football reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who has told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo has an amazing future in the game. Sheth also questioned some of the criticism Mainoo has received for running too much, suggesting that the 18-year-old has no other choice than to run a lot during games.

Casemiro Has Been Influential

He has already taught Mainoo a lot at United

While Sheth has said United teammates are not matching his energy, one player who has taught Mainoo a lot during his time in the first team is Casemiro. The Brazilian defensive midfielder, formerly of Real Madrid, has passed on a lot of knowledge to Mainoo both in training an in games.

"I think just to scan even more because I feel like he sees things before everyone else does," Mainoo said in a recent United Q&A. "And, playing with him, sometimes he might give you the ball and you're not expecting it.

"So I think it's having to just be knowing what he's thinking and always scanning so, whatever he thinks is happening next, I can try to be as quick and to be clued up as to what he's thinking to do next. So I can try to get in the right positions and stuff and be around him.

"I mean, in training, you can see it a lot in the way he moves the ball so quickly and the way he sees these passes that not many other people see. So I try to watch him closely and see when he's looking, when he's scanning and when he's looking and what he's seeing, and try to pick that up in my game so I can be effective as well."

Dharmesh Sheth Says Mainoo has Huge Future

Sheth sees a bright future ahead for Mainoo, despite some of the criticism the teenager has been receiving. He told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he's showing some of the more experienced players how to keep a calm and composed head when he's on the pitch. It's a little bit unfortunate for Mainoo that he's coming in to a team that is not at full strength, that doesn't seem to have the energy that he seems to have. "He's been criticised in some quarters as well because he seems to be running all over the place. But has he almost been forced to do that? I know he's only 18 - but there should be no doubt that the future this kid has got is absolutely amazing."