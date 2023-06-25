Manchester United's proposed new owner Sheikh Jassim could see Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as "an option" if his takeover bid was to be successful, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Romano stressed that the potential move is purely "fantasy" at this stage, but did not rule out a move to Old Trafford for the Frenchman in the future.

Manchester United latest news - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has enjoyed another spectacular season of football, scoring 41 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions for PSG, as per Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old was also extremely unlucky to be on the losing side in the Qatar World Cup final, having scored a hat-trick against Argentina before also converting his spot-kick in the penalty shootout. It was a performance on the biggest stage that earned praise from none other than Lionel Messi, who hailed his goals as "incredible".

With the forward officially informing the club that he will move on when his current contract expires in the summer of 2024, as per The Guardian, it is no wonder that a host of clubs, including Manchester United, are flirting with the idea of securing his signature.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United?

Romano revealed that Mbappe "could be an option" for Manchester United if the Qatari takeover bid were to be successful, but was keen to stress the move remains nothing more than a "fantasy" at this current moment in time.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "I can't read the future, so honestly, I have no idea at all as of today. We have to see what kind of strategy they want to have, what kind of director, what they want to do with the board, they have to speak to Erik ten Hag, so it's a long process.

"It could be an option, maybe, but at the moment it is only fantasy - it is not reality. They don't even know if they will be able to buy Manchester United so at the moment it is not something concrete."

Should Manchester United attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe is undoubtedly talented and will likely continue to be one of the best players in the world for, many years to come. However, the Red Devils should only make a move for the Frenchman if Erik ten Hag decides that he will fit into his system effectively.

The forward will likely demand incredibly high wages, given his current £827,000-a-week contract at PSG, as per Salary Sport, and therefore, would require a huge financial outlay in order to sign.

Manchester United are a commercial giant and as a result, would likely be able to afford his wages, but the outlay would only be worth it if Ten Hag believes he will be a success at Old Trafford.