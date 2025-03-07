Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has called Manchester United ‘one of the best teams in Europe’ following their 1-1 draw in their Europa League last-16 first leg.

The Spanish tactician was full of praise for the Red Devils following the full-time whistle at Reale Arena on Thursday and suggested United ‘deserve much more’ amid their difficult domestic season.

Ruben Amorim’s side are just 14th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and have crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties to Fulham last weekend.

Their most realistic route to European qualification now appears to be through the Europa League, as they sit 10 points behind the Premier League's top seven.

Imanol Alguacil Praises Red Devils

‘They deserve much more’

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Alguacil said Man United are ‘well assembled’ and have ‘a lot of potential’ under Amorim this season:

“They have a lot of power, they have a lot of potential. They are well assembled, they come together. They force you to do a lot. They deserve much more. “They are one of the best teams in Europe. You have to be very precise and have a lot of speed. “They are very competitive there and we were able to hold on and draw, which has a lot of value.”

United were the better side for much of the game against Real Sociedad on Thursday and took the lead just before the hour mark through Joshua Zirkzee.

La Real equalised from the penalty spot 13 minutes later, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting after Bruno Fernandes was penalised for handball.

The Spanish side had a late chance to secure a first-leg advantage, but Orri Oskarsson scuffed his shot and fired a very good opportunity wide.

United will host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday before the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25) Games 25 Wins 11 Draws 4 Losses 10 Points per game 1.48

