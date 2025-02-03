The Athletic's David Ornstein has just confirmed that Manchester United won't be making any more signings before the January transfer window deadline.

In the January window so far, United have signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, who could make an immediate impact at left wing-back. Ayden Heaven was also brought in from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, but at the age of 18, he's likely to be a player who will make more of an impact in the long term.

Speaking live on The Athletic's X page, Ornstein has claimed that he's now being told that United won't be making any more signings in the January window...

"The only thing that might be disappointing to some Man Utd fans is that we're told that that's it for their business now. They're done on incomings. There may still be a departure for Tyrell Malacia, so that is a live situation."

It might be slightly disappointing for United fans considering their position in the Premier League, but securing new additions in the January market is never easy and usually means you have to pay a premium. The addition of Dorgu should be a huge boost for the Red Devils. Ruben Amorim hasn't had a natural left wing-back to regularly use due to the injury issues for Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw during his time at Old Trafford.

Dorgu is a versatile option who can also play further up the pitch, which could be massively beneficial for Amorim considering Marcus Rashford has left to join Aston Villa.