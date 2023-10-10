Highlights Respected journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Andre Onana has looked like a 'clown' during the early stages of his Manchester United career.

The goalkeeper joined the Red Devils in a deal worth £47.2million from Italian heavyweights Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

Onana has come under fire after a number of costly mistakes have resulted in goals being conceded.

Manchester United star Andre Onana is 'looking like a clown' at Old Trafford and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT where the Cameroonian ranks in the unwanted race to be the Red Devils' worst goalkeeper of all-time.

Onana was among the fresh faces to join Erik ten Hag's side when the club forked out close to £180million during the summer transfer window, but the early stages of his career in new surroundings have not gone to plan.

Man United latest news - Andre Onana

Manchester United spent big in order to get Onana through the door, with Sky Sports reporting £47.2million was paid to tempt Serie A giants Inter Milan into sanctioning his departure, but he has failed to meet expectations.

The 27-year-old conceded a tame Mathias Jensen strike before the Red Devils came from behind to secure a dramatic win over Brentford in stoppage time last weekend, which led to club legend Peter Schmeichel admitting he has offered his support and advice after noticing an issue with his diving technique.

It is not the first time when questions have been asked of Onana as ESPN only handed him a 3/10 match rating after he came under fire for his performance as Manchester United suffered a 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat at the hands of Turkish side Galatasaray earlier this month.

Transfer insider Jones reacted to the Red Devils' setback by telling GIVEMESPORT that the custodian endured a 'disastrous night' after his error led to Casemiro being sent off and Mauro Icardi was allowed to grab the winner with a weak dink.

Onana also insisted that he should be taking the blame for Manchester United's loss to Bayern Munich, with errors leaving them bottom of Group A and still searching for their first Champions League point.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has claimed ten Hag made a mistake when he decided to replace long-serving No.1 David De Gea with Onana, who is on a contract worth £120,000-per-week, as the summer signing's abject performances have led to his teammates being put under more pressure.

Andre Onana's statistics in the Premier League this season Goals conceded per game 1.5 Save percentage per game 69 Goals conceded 12 Saves made 27 Goals prevented -1.97 All statistics according to Sofascore

Onana in 'precarious situation' amid nightmare start to Man United career - Dean Jones

Jones believes Onana has been guilty of making some glaring errors during the early stages of his Manchester United career, which has led to supporters questioning whether he is capable of being ten Hag's first-choice option between the sticks.

But, despite fears over the former Ajax man's shot-stopping, the respected journalist still feels he has some way to go before being mentioned alongside the likes of Massimo Taibi as the worst goalkeeper in the Red Devils' history.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"This is a really, really precarious situation with Onana because, even as a Manchester United fanbase, you would be wanting to support him. But, at the same time, you can't stand for the fact that there is mistake after mistake after mistake. At the moment, he is looking like a clown figure in goal. It has to be addressed and turned around. "He is not quite at the stage where he is going to be considered Manchester United's worst ever goalkeeper. But if you think of Massimo Taibi, who would be considered Manchester United's worst ever goalkeeper, that was over a shorter period of games and he was a guy who probably didn't have the same reputation in the game as Onana."

Will Ten Hag drop Onana after the international break?

It appears that Onana will still be in Manchester United's starting XI when they travel to Sheffield United for their next Premier League clash on October 21 as, according to Sky Sports, ten Hag remains adamant that the Cameroon international is capable of becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world despite his worrying form.

The Dutch tactician set his sights on landing Onana after handing him 145 appearances during their time together at Ajax, highlighting that he will be confident of getting the best out of him.

Ten Hag has also refused to rotate his options between the sticks since the campaign got underway, with Onana failing to miss a single fixture across all competitions.

But Altay Bayindir is waiting in the wings to make his Manchester United debut, having made the £4.3million switch from Fenerbahce during the final hours of the summer transfer window, and his bow could arrive in the coming weeks if further errors are made by the current No.1.