Highlights Manchester United are preparing to extend Victor Lindelof's contract by triggering a 12-month option written into his current deal.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes the Sweden international will be fortunate if his Old Trafford stay is prolonged.

Lindelof has already made 10 appearances during the early stages of the season and gained interest from an Italian duo.

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof could be set to secure a new contract despite his performances not necessarily warranting one after a key development at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent close to £180million on fresh faces during the summer transfer window, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will use the international break to assess whether fresh terms need to be negotiated with members of his squad.

Man United transfer news - Victor Lindelof

Manchester United are preparing to extend Lindelof's contract by another 12 months, according to the Daily Star, as they are keen to stop admirers Juventus and AC Milan from potentially signing him on the cheap when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Red Devils believe they will guarantee securing a fee in the region of £15million for the central defender, who has already racked up 10 appearances this season, if a suitor heads to the negotiating table after an option to prolong his stay is activated.

Although Lindelof only has eight months left on his £120,000-per-week contract, resulting in serious doubt over where his long-term future lies, Manchester United can take advantage of a one-year extension to ensure they do not see him potentially walk away as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

While ten Hag could have attempted to cash in on the Sweden international ahead of the summer's September 1 deadline, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he was more likely to be kept at Old Trafford as the Red Devils were focused on offloading Harry Maguire instead.

Lindelof has been on Manchester United's books since sealing a £31million switch from Portuguese giants Benfica six years ago, and he has gone on to make 241 appearances for the club.

Lindelof has failed to hit expected levels at Old Trafford - Dean Jones

Jones believes Lindelof will be fortunate to secure an extended contract at Manchester United as he has not been particularly convincing with his performances.

The respected journalist feels the Red Devils' inability to bring in a fresh option at the heart of the backline during the summer transfer window is a pivotal reason for the 29-year-old being set to remain at Old Trafford until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm not sure that Lindelof especially deserves a new contract but, if Manchester United take up an option to extend his deal, it's probably going to become something that they're not left much choice about because of the lack of options that they've got at the moment and the lack of investment that seems available to them. "I don't think Lindelof has been a terrible player for Manchester United so far, but he certainly hasn't been a world-beater or hit the levels they would have hoped to get out of him at minimum."

Will Lindelof leave Man United in January?

With Maguire still being at Manchester United and proving difficult to shift after a £30million move to West Ham United fell through two months ago, according to The Guardian, ten Hag could turn his attentions towards attempting to sell Lindelof.

The former Vasteras SK man has not been among the Red Devils' leading lights since the campaign got underway, with WhoScored ranking him as the 21st best performer in the squad thanks to securing a 6.24 average match rating for his Premier League displays.

Maguire, who set Manchester United back £80million when they signed him from Leicester City during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, is among those to have secured a better figure than Lindelof and statistics highlight that he could be a better option in the starting line-up despite being cast aside by ten Hag for extensive periods.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season Victor Lindelof Harry Maguire Assists 0.00 0.77 Long pass completion percentage 63.6 73.1 Tackles 0.70 0.77 Tackles won 0.35 0.77 Interceptions 0.53 1.54 Errors 0.18 0.00 All statistics according to FBref

Red Devils add 22-year-old defender to transfer shortlist

Manchester United could already be planning for life without Lindelof as, according to the Mirror, ten Hag has added Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio to his list of potential recruits.

The report suggests the Portugal international shares the same agent as Bruno Fernandes, with Miguel Pinho playing a key role in arranging the playmaker's £67.7million move to Old Trafford, and he has been a long-term target for the Red Devils as they initially looked at swooping in earlier this year.

Manchester United's interest has not had an impact on Inacio's game time during the early stages of the campaign, with him failing to miss a single minute of Sporting's Primeira Liga or Champions League fixtures so far.

The 22-year-old has become a key cog in the heart of the Lisbon giants' defence since coming through their youth ranks, which has allowed him to already make 132 appearances for the club.