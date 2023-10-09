Highlights Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is increasingly likely to move onto pastures new when the January transfer window opens for business.

Juventus have set their sights on offering the winger an escape route out of Old Trafford, with an initial loan switch potentially being on the cards.

Sancho's preferred option is to return to former club Borussia Dortmund as he looks to reignite his career.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is 'more and more likely' to seal his Old Trafford exit when the transfer window reopens in January after a key issue has emerged, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has been forced to watch the majority of the season from the sidelines, including the Red Devils' stoppage time comeback against Brentford as a Scott McTominay brace ensured Erik ten Hag's side went into the international break with an extra three points.

Man United transfer news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho could head to Serie A at the turn of the year as, according to The Sun, Juventus are keen to strike a deal which would see him move to Turin on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests the Italian giants are hopeful of Manchester United paying half of his £250,000-per-week wages, which makes him one of the Red Devils' highest earners, and they would look to turn the switch into a permanent agreement worth £60million if he impresses at the Allianz Stadium.

But Juventus may face a battle to secure Sancho's services as it appears his first-choice option is to return to former employers Borussia Dortmund, who could hold negotiations ahead of the transfer window reopening in January as they look to beat Bundesliga rivals and other suitors to his signature.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United should make offloading Sancho a priority as ten Hag needs to clear his squad of players who are not fully on board with the project at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been out in the cold since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a social media post which has since been deleted, meaning he has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action this term and failed to make a matchday squad since August 26.

The feud with ten Hag has resulted in the winger being ordered to train separately at Carrington, while it is understood that he will not be welcomed back into the first-team picture until he makes an apology for his actions.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week All figures according to Spotrac

Sancho 'likely' to walk away from Man United in January - Ben Jacobs

Jacobs understands that Manchester United boss ten Hag is refusing to back down in his stance, insisting that Sancho must make a private and public apology if he wants to reignite his Old Trafford career.

The reputable reporter believes the 23-year-old will continue to be starved of match action if he does not comply, meaning the likelihood of him leaving the Red Devils is increasing.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he is very likely to leave in January, as it stands. Regardless, Erik ten Hag wants one thing from Jadon Sancho and that is an apology. That apology, I think, talking to sources, will have to be private and public as well. "By public, we wait and see whether that's another social media-type statement or that's just talking to the media, the next time he is made available, to make it clear that he feels he made some errors. There is some contrition there. "But if that apology doesn't happen, then Jadon Sancho will continue to be frozen out. Therefore, if that apology doesn't happen between now and December, each day the apology doesn't come, the air isn't cleared and Sancho doesn't return to the Manchester United first-team. Each day none of that happens, it becomes more and more likely that Jadon Sancho will leave in January."

Who could Sancho join in January?

Sancho has been on Manchester United's books since completing a £73million switch from Dortmund two years ago, according to BBC Sport, and plenty of clubs have shown an interest despite a potentially lucrative price tag.

Prior to Juventus and Dortmund looking into securing his services, Al-Ettifaq explored the possibility of offering the England international an escape route from Manchester United before refusing to sign-off a loan switch due to being unable to meet the Red Devils' demands for a £50million obligation to make the switch permanent.

But the Saudi Arabian side have already shown that they are keen to raid the Premier League, with Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray joining in deals worth £13million and £10million respectively, so a mid-season move for Sancho cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The Manchester City academy product could also remain in the Premier League as transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a mid-season move to Aston Villa may be on the cards after they also showed interest ahead of the summer's September 1 deadline, while Tottenham Hotspur are known to be admirers as they mulled over whether to swoop in ahead of the current campaign getting underway.

Sancho, who has scored 12 goals and registered a further six assists in 82 appearances for Manchester United, clearly has a number of options ahead of potentially heading onto pastures new.