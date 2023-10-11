Highlights Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has given himself a chance to reignite his Red Devils career.

The Scotland international came off the bench and grabbed two stoppage time goals to complete an unlikely comeback against Brentford last weekend.

McTominay's intervention came after he was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United during the summer.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has 'bought himself some more time' to save his Old Trafford career as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for the central midfielder.

McTominay ensured the Red Devils would head into the international break with a vital three points as, having entered the fray as a late substitute, he scored two stoppage time goals as Erik ten Hag's side completed an eye-catching turnaround to beat Brentford last weekend.

Ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United would have sold McTominay for the right price, according to The Independent, when he attracted interest during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the Red Devils were holding out for £40million after it became clear that former Old Trafford boss David Moyes was keen to lure the 26-year-old, who has been restricted to just two Premier League starts since the season got up-and-running, to West Ham United.

Although the east Londoners tested Manchester United's resolve by lodging a £30million bid as they also looked to secure McTominay's teammate Harry Maguire following their Europa Conference League glory, they held firm and opted against cashing in.

Doubts over the Scotland international's long-term future have refused to go away despite the summer window slamming shut on September 1, and transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that his future is up in the air due to it being difficult to see him enjoying a prolonged period in ten Hag's starting XI.

But Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that McTominay should be kept at Old Trafford as his goalscoring exploits against Brentford highlighted that he can be relied on in times of need.

McTominay's Red Devils career 'looked over' before Brentford goals - Dean Jones

Jones believes McTominay's late goals against Brentford have resulted in handing himself more breathing space as he looks to prove he should remain at Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

The reputable reporter feels the Red Devils' academy product has demonstrated that he can be an asset if he is deployed in the right areas of the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It feels like McTominay has been given an extra life now at Manchester United. It feels like he has probably earned that. "His career was fading. It looked over, but the game against Brentford just changed and he picked up a couple of goals that suddenly spark new meaning into what he stands for at Manchester United, but also showed what this club can be if they utilise his traits. "It looked almost certain that his time was going to be up at Manchester United, but he has bought himself some more time."

Will McTominay leave Man United in January?

McTominay has entered the final two years of his £60,000-per-week contract, according to Capology, meaning Manchester United could look to cash in when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

Allowing the midfielder to enter the final 12 months of his deal would result in his value decreasing significantly, and the Red Devils will not want to entertain the possibility of him leaving for a cut-price fee or as a free agent after racking up 26 goal contributions in 215 outings.

But persuading McTominay to move onto pastures new could prove to be a challenge for Manchester United as he clearly has an affinity with the club, having joined at the age of five.

Scotland assistant manager John Carver has also admitted the Lancaster-born McTominay adores the Red Devils and was not interested in leaving when opportunities came his way in the summer.

McTominay, who could make his 150th Premier League appearance when Manchester United head to Sheffield United on October 21, is more likely to be seeking fresh terms instead of a January departure.

Scott McTominay's season-by-season record at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016/17 2 0 0 1 0 2017/18 23 0 0 4 0 2018/19 22 2 0 1 0 2019/20 37 5 1 4 0 2020/21 49 7 2 7 0 2021/22 37 2 1 10 0 2022/23 39 3 1 10 0 2023/24 6 2 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

£250k-a-week Red Devils star interested in winter exit

Jadon Sancho could head through the Manchester United exit door during the January transfer window as, according to i News, he is willing to consider a move after attracting interest from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

The report suggests the winger, who is on a contract worth £250,000-per-week, would prefer to seal a loan switch as it would allow him to reevaluate his position and discover whether he could reignite his Red Devils career ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho is very likely to leave Manchester United at the turn of the year after refusing to apologise for a bust-up with ten Hag.

The England international riled the Dutch tactician by claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a social media post which has since been deleted, resulting in him being limited to just 76 minutes of action this term and failing to make a matchday squad since August 26.

Amid the fall-out, Sancho has been ordered to train separately at Carrington, while it is understood that he will not be welcomed back into the first-team picture until he makes an apology for his actions.