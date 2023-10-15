Highlights Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been praised by respected journalist Ben Jacobs for his attitude despite spending extensive periods on the bench.

The Scotland international's future has been thrown into doubt after boss Erik ten Hag has admitted he could have been sold in the summer.

McTominay scored twice in stoppage time against Brentford just a matter of weeks after clashing with a teammate in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has 'remained a model professional' and may have reached a turning point in his Old Trafford career despite being involved in a bust-up with a teammate, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils went into the international break having clinched three points against Brentford thanks to two stoppage time goals from McTominay, who had only come off the bench a matter of minutes earlier.

McTominay's Manchester United future has been plunged into doubt despite bagging a late brace against Brentford as boss ten Hag has admitted the Red Devils would have sold him for the right price, according to The Independent, after attracting suitors during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who has been limited to just two Premier League starts this season, was wanted by West Ham United until it became clear that he would cost £40million - the Manchester Evening News even reported United could demand as much as £50m.

Although the reigning Europa Conference League champions still chose to test Manchester United's resolve by lodging a £30million bid for McTominay, along with a similar offer for teammate Harry Maguire, they were unable to get the deal over the line.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old has bought himself more time to reignite his Old Trafford career by finding the back of the net twice to seal an eye-catching comeback win against Brentford last weekend, while his time on the Red Devils' books initially looked to be over.

McTominay's intervention against the west Londoners came a matter of weeks after being involved in a dressing room bust-up with Bruno Fernandes, with the Manchester United captain confronting his fellow midfielder after being consigned to a third defeat in four games by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Scott McTominay's season-by-season record at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016/17 2 0 0 1 0 2017/18 23 0 0 4 0 2018/19 22 2 0 1 0 2019/20 37 5 1 4 0 2020/21 49 7 2 7 0 2021/22 37 2 1 10 0 2022/23 39 3 1 10 0 2023/24 6 2 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs understands that McTominay has refused to lower his standards during a frustrating period which has seen him spend extensive spells of the season on the bench, which has been refreshing for Manchester United chief ten Hag after a fall-out with Jadon Sancho.

The respected journalist believes the Scotland international may have reached a turning point in his Red Devils career after finding the back of the net twice in quick succession against Brentford.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's obvious, for example, with Jadon Sancho that he is a unique and complex personality. He probably needs a different kind of management style to others at the club like, for example, Scott McTominay. "McTominay has remained a model professional, even though his minutes haven't been as much as he would have liked, and maybe that late brace against Brentford is going to change things. "It's also obvious that Cristiano Ronaldo requires a different kind of management because, even in his second spell at Manchester United, he was an elite-level superstar. It didn't really matter what Ronaldo did on the pitch because, off the pitch, he had that mentality. He had those people around him."

Will Man United sell McTominay in January?

It will be difficult for Manchester United to persuade McTominay to embark on a fresh challenge as Scotland assistant manager John Carver, via Football Scotland, has admitted the Red Devils' academy graduate loves the club and was not interested in leaving when opportunities came his way in the summer.

But ten Hag and the hierarchy are likely to attempt to cash in when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year as the Lancaster-born ace is due to enter the final 18 months of his £60,000-per-week deal.

Allowing McTominay, who joined Manchester United at the age of five, to run down his contract would be detrimental as his value will continue to decrease as he nears the expiry of his agreement.

However, West Ham are unlikely to come back in for the Red Devils' No.39 after they strengthened their midfield with the likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, in deals worth £35.4million and £30million respectively, meaning their priorities are expected to lie elsewhere.

That could force Manchester United to go back to the drawing board if they want to find a buyer for McTominay, who has racked up 26 goal contributions in 215 outings and is in line to make his 150th Premier League appearance when domestic action resumes with a trip to Sheffield United on October 21.