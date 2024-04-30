Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to prove he deserves to remain in charge by beating Arsenal and Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is contemplating whether to wield the axe as the Dutchman is at risk of falling short of sealing Champions League qualification.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that the final weeks of the campaign will be crucial as ten Hag aims to stay at the helm leading into next season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to 'dodge the bullet' of being sacked by registering positive results when Arsenal and Newcastle United head to Old Trafford in the coming weeks, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it is 'no surprise' that sections of the fanbase are turning against the Dutch tactician.

The Red Devils have entered a new era as Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, allowing him to become a co-owner of the Premier League giants, and he has wasted no time in making his mark behind the scenes.

Jason Wilcox has been installed as Manchester United's new technical director, thanks to a compensation package being agreed with Championship promotion-chasers Southampton, and there has been speculation over whether ten Hag could be replaced as the new-look hierarchy prepare for their first full season in the boardroom.

Ratcliffe Mulling Over Whether to Sack Ten Hag

Ratcliffe is considering whether to relieve ten Hag of his duties at the end of the season, according to the Express, as the Dutchman has been struggling to guide Manchester United to a consistent run of positive results and seen his side fall off the pace in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The report suggests that the INEOS chief executive, who has held meetings with former Chelsea chief Graham Potter over the possibility of heading to Old Trafford, is mulling over whether to make a change in the dugout after taking control of football operations since becoming a minority shareholder in the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Graham Potter Erik ten Hag Graham Potter Matches 72 141 Won 39 41 Drawn 12 50 Lost 21 50 Goals for 110 152 Goals against 94 169 Points-per-game 1.79 1.23 Statistics correct as of 30/04/2024

Although ten Hag pockets in the region of £175,000-per-week thanks to being on a £9million-a-year contract, he is on course to be hit with a 25 per cent pay cut if he is unable to bag a place in next season's Champions League and remains in the hot-seat, meaning he could also be forced to contend with a less lucrative compensation package should he be axed with one year remaining on his deal in the summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is not a frontrunner to replace the 54-year-old in the Manchester United hot-seat as a final decision has not been made over whether the club needs to move into a different direction ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has led Manchester United to 65 wins over the course of his reign, which has lasted 109 matches so far, but they have also suffered 29 defeats along the way

Dean Jones - Final Home Fixtures Could be Pivotal in Ten Hag's Attempts to Keep Job

Jones has admitted that he is not shocked that there is disharmony within the Manchester United fanbase after being forced to endure an underwhelming season, resulting in ten Hag feeling the brunt of the criticism coming from the Old Trafford stands heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

The respected journalist believes that the Red Devils' remaining home fixtures against Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Newcastle could be crucial in determining whether an alteration at the helm is necessary as new members of the hierarchy are still waiting to make their final judgement.

When asked about ten Hag's situation, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is no surprise that the fans are booing him. He thinks they are one of the most dynamic teams in the league, but fans are not reflecting that view. "Half the time they go to Old Trafford these days, they don’t see the team win. Of course, moments like beating Liverpool in the FA Cup are still magic, but if you cannot beat Burnley and you are losing to Fulham and Bournemouth, strategic depth and quality is obviously missing. "Manchester United’s next two home games are against Arsenal and Newcastle, and ten Hag is still being judged, so let’s see if he can dodge the bullet by restoring some credibility to the season in these final weeks."

Ajax Keen to Make Ten Hag Next Manager Amid Old Trafford Uncertainty

Ten Hag could be presented with the opportunity to head back to familiar surroundings if his Manchester United reign is cut short as, according to MailOnline, he has emerged as one of the top managerial targets for former employers Ajax as they look to replace interim boss John van't Schip.

But the report suggests that the Eredivisie giants are facing an uphill battle in their attempts to lure the Red Devils chief back to the Johan Cruyff Arena, having registered 159 wins from 215 matches during his previous spell in charge, as he would be reluctant to walk away from Old Trafford if he is not sacked.

