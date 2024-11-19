Manchester United’s new head coach Ruben Amorim is gearing up for his debut on the touchline this weekend as he heads to Ipswich Town, and he could hand an early boost to Amad Diallo.

The former Sporting boss has been making headlines for weeks since he was named as Erik ten Hag’s successor, and we will finally get to see his impact at the Red Devils in the coming days.

This week, he is putting the squad through their paces and star names including Marcus Rashford have given positive remarks on social media about the early days of his reign.

Sources have begun to suggest to GMS that Amorim is getting a good insight into the squad and that he has already taken a liking to one of the club’s brightest talents, Diallo.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer in Manchester United’s mixed start to the season, and Amorim has been impressed with the winger during his early days. Insiders close to the club suggest there’s a strong chance the "incredible" Diallo will feature prominently in Amorim’s system, with a starting spot on Sunday looking plausible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has been averaging 1.3 shots per game in the Premier League this season

Amorim has wasted no time analysing his squad, delving into video footage of United’s games so far and familiarising himself with the personalities and traits of his players.

Known for his tactical flexibility and attacking philosophy, the Portuguese manager is reportedly excited by Diallo’s technical ability, work off the ball, and creativity in the final third - traits that could make him a key player in the new setup.

Fans have been vocal in their support for Diallo to be given more opportunities. Many believe that under Amorim, the attacker could fulfil his potential and establish himself as a regular in Manchester United’s starting line-up.

The Ipswich clash marks the beginning of a new era at Old Trafford, and there’s optimism that Diallo’s anticipated inclusion could help set the tone for Amorim’s reign. With Manchester United currently in need of fresh impetus to revive their campaign, Diallo’s energy and flair could prove pivotal.

For Amorim, balancing the club’s wealth of forward options will be one of his biggest challenges, but his decision to back Diallo early on could endear him to fans eager for a shake-up.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/11/2024