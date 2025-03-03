Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is refusing to rule out the possibility of handing Chido Obi-Martin more extensive game time after seeking ways to enhance his side's attacking threat before being able to dip into the market for Old Trafford reinforcements in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portuguese tactician has not been afraid to offer up-and-coming talent opportunities to make a senior breakthrough as teenage defender Ayden Heaven - who completed a switch worth more than £1million from Arsenal during the winter transfer window - made his senior debut in the Red Devils' FA Cup clash with Fulham last weekend.

Obi-Martin also came off the bench as Manchester United suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak against their Premier League rivals and, with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempting to cut costs by threatening to make up to a further 200 redundancies, there is a desire to promote promising youngsters.

Obi-Martin Ready For More Senior Game Time

Teenage striker on course to profit from Hojlund and Zirkzee's form

Amorim is tempted to reward Obi-Martin with his first senior start for Manchester United in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, after Rasmus Hojlund's search for a first goal since December has been extended and he has been left low on confidence at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee - who sealed a £36.5million switch in July - has also been struggling to rediscover the form he enjoyed when spearheading Bologna to Champions League qualification last season, leading to the Red Devils' coaching staff being eager to seek a fresh way of making themselves more dangerous in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim is willing to increase Obi-Martin's game time and accelerate plans to bed him into the senior squad, resulting in him coming off the bench in Manchester United's FA Cup tie with Fulham, and the possibility of being handed a starting berth in the upcoming fixtures has not been ruled out.

Having been described as 'exceptional' by Jack Wilshere when he was on Arsenal's books, the 17-year-old striker has made a telling impact when earning his stripes at youth level and his substitute outing last weekend came after also being involved against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in February.

Influential figures at Manchester United are impressed with Obi-Martin's energy levels and ability to get into dangerous positions, GMS sources have learned, leading to Amorim being close to giving him his maiden senior start as he goes in search of something new to keep the Red Devils' faltering season alive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin has been averaging a goal every 146 minutes when featuring for Manchester United's under-18 squad in the Premier League

Amorim Keen for Obi-Martin to Stay Confident

Tactician does not want Dane to lose belief if given chances

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are desperate to avoid a situation where Obi-Martin's confidence is impacted, resulting in a decision needing to be made on whether to give him the nod for the encounter with Arsenal as he is ineligible for the Europa League clashes against Real Sociedad.

Hojlund has only found the back of the net twice in 1,351 minutes of top flight action this season, which could open the door for his fellow Dane as bringing youngsters into the fray to build experience is being strongly considered by the Red Devils instead of forcing them to wait until pre-season to attempt to catch the eye.

If Obi-Martin is not included from the off against Arsenal, GMS sources understand that he may be on course to bag a place in the line-up when they face Leicester City on March 16 as he has highlighted that he deserves to have his development fast-tracked ahead of potentially contending with fresh competition in the summer.

The centre forward is not the only highly-rated prospect who is on the cusp of securing an opportunity to work his way into the forefront of Amorim's plans as GMS sources recently revealed that Sekou Kone is in line to be handed a chance to enjoy his first taste of senior action before the end of the season.

