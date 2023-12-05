Highlights Manchester United are looking to activate a contract extension as they aim to give themselves more time to secure a fee for Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils' stance comes despite being open to offloading the striker if a suitable offer is tabled next month.

Martial was criticised by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane for his performance during the defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial could be left in a 'flabbergasting' situation if his Old Trafford career extends beyond the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why he is in line to remain in his current surroundings.

The France international became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £58million from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015, but he has often struggled for regular game time.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spent £72million when he lured Rasmus Hojlund away from Atalanta during the summer, pushing Martial down the pecking order for lengthy spells of the campaign, and that has led to speculation over what the future holds.

Martial in line for contract extension

Manchester United have set their sights on activating a one-year contract extension before allowing Martial to move onto pastures new, according to Football Insider, as they are desperate to ensure he does not walk away as a free agent.

The report suggests the Red Devils are open to selling the striker, who has found the back of the net twice in 573 minutes of action this season, next month if they receive a suitable offer and succeed in drafting in a replacement.

Manchester United are at risk of seeing Martial walk through the exit door without recouping a fee as his £250,000-per-week contract, which allows him to be among the highest-paid players at Old Trafford, is due to expire next summer.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

But respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could hold onto the 27-year-old until the end of the season, despite being open to offers, due to injuries leaving ten Hag with limited options in the attacking third of the pitch.

Although it is understood that Martial did not come close to leaving Manchester United during the summer window as he failed to attract lucrative bids, he has been on West Ham United's radar in recent months.

Former Red Devils captain Roy Keane was critical of the ex-Sevilla loanee when working as a Sky Sports pundit for the defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, claiming he should 'go down the leagues' as he seeks a fresh challenge after putting in an underwhelming performance at St James' Park.

Jones believes it would come as a shock if Martial remains on Manchester United's books for a decade and is rewarded with a testimonial as he has struggled to hit the heights many expected following his big-money switch.

Although the transfer insider initially expected a mid-season move to be on the cards, he feels the Frenchman is likely to be handed another opportunity to reignite his Old Trafford career thanks to Hojlund's recent injury struggles.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We're getting towards the stage where Anthony Martial is going to be due a testimonial. It would be unbelievable if Martial has been at Manchester United for 10 years and the club are hosting an event for him. "I genuinely would find that flabbergasting after looking back on what he has achieved, but that is actually within reach now. If he can get to the end of this season, we might get to that moment where we've had a decade of Anthony Martial at Manchester United. "It's incredible to think about but, every time it looks like the end is here, something happens that gives him a lifeline. I think, right now, with Rasmus Hojlund being out, this is probably his moment that ends up stretching beyond January."

Sancho and van de Beek in potential double deal

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek have emerged as Juventus targets after falling out of favour at Manchester United, according to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, and the Serie A giants are confident that a £26million fee could be enough to rubber-stamp a double deal.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are eager to offload the outcasts, who are on contracts worth a combined £370,000-per-week, and the Turin-based outfit are keen to sign Sancho permanently at the same time as luring van de Beek to the Allianz Stadium on an initial loan which would have the option of being turned into a long-term agreement.

Juventus are confident that they have the upper-hand in their pursuit of Sancho thanks to having a fruitful relationship with Manchester United, and they are determined to persuade him to head to Italy instead of returning to former employers Borussia Dortmund.

The England international claimed he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being left out of the matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal in September, leading to ten Hag believing their relationship is beyond repair and challenging the Red Devils to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the January window opening for business.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek is certain to move onto pastures new in the coming weeks as he is on the radar of multiple clubs after failing to make his mark since sealing a switch worth up to £40million three years ago.

The midfielder has hinted that he is willing to take a pay cut as he pushes for a mid-season exit after frustrations at being regularly overlooked by ten Hag have resulted in him revealing that 'money is not my motivation'.