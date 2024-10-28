Manchester United have identified Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a top contender to replace Erik ten Hag following his sacking on Monday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils had also already approached Julian Nagelsmann, Xavi and Brentford chief Thomas Frank after pinpointing the trio as potential successors to Ten Hag, but it appears as though Amorim is now the frontrunner for the vacancy.

A 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, courtesy of a stoppage time penalty from Jarrod Bowen, proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the former Ajax head coach as the Red Devils relieved him of his duties less than 24 hours after the latest Premier League setback at the London Stadium.

It is the first time Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been forced to make a change in the dugout since taking control of football operations when he acquired a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United in a deal worth £1.25billion in February, and the INEOS chief executive is desperate to ensure he makes the correct call.

Contenders Sounded Out for Red Devils Job

Nagelsmann, Xavi and Frank among contenders to succeed Ten Hag

Germany head coach Nagelsmann, Xavi and Frank are in the running to be appointed as Manchester United's next boss as the trio have been approached, according to GMS sources, but the Premier League giants are keeping their options open after a collective decision was made to axe ten Hag.

Dan Ashworth, who was unveiled as the Red Devils' sporting director after a compensation package worth £10million was agreed with Newcastle United during the summer, has been challenged by the hierarchy to lead the managerial search alongside chief executive Omar Berrada.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United began their succession planning during the summer, with fresh contenders being sounded out since, and it has led to Nagelsmann, Xavi and Frank being firmly on their radar as they look for a change in fortunes after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann, Xavi and Thomas Frank's managerial record Julian Nagelsmann Xavi Thomas Frank Matches 405 239 424 Won 231 157 191 Drawn 93 36 97 Lost 81 46 136 Goals for 944 550 697 Goals against 488 284 530 Statistics correct as of 28/10/2024

Ten Hag has departed Old Trafford having guided the Red Devils to 72 victories from his 128 matches at the helm, while they also won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his reign, and there is determination to ensure they head in the right direction after making the decision to part ways.

Xavi has been suggesting that he wants to take a year-long break from management after being ousted by Barcelona in May, but GMS sources have learned that he has been approached by intermediaries in an attempt to gain clarification over whether he would be interested in the possibility of taking charge at Manchester United.

Alonso and Amorim Discussed at Old Trafford

Duo would be difficult to secure mid-season

Amorim, Nagelsmann, Xavi and Frank are not the only names who are in the frame to replace ten Hag as GMS sources have been told that Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga-winning head coach Xabi Alonso has been discussed by Manchester United decision-makers as alternatives.

The Red Devils are sitting 14th in the Premier League table and have scored less goals than Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town, who currently find themselves in the relegation zone, but there is an awareness that it will be difficult to lure either man to Old Trafford mid-season.

Although Manchester United are confident that there will be no issues over Alonso's ties to arch-rivals Liverpool thanks to enjoying a spell with the Merseyside outfit during his playing career, GMS sources understand that they would face an uphill battle to appoint him as there is a belief that he will remain loyal to Leverkusen until the end of the campaign.

Graham Potter is keen on the role, having previously spoken to INEOS about the possibility of clinching the job at Ligue 1 side Nice, while Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was another name under consideration during the summer and there remains a possibility of him being in the running.

If Gareth Southgate is true to his word, he will not entertain taking the Manchester United job at this stage thanks to insisting that he wanted to bide his time after resigning as England's boss following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain when speaking at the European Club Association general assembly.

The Red Devils could face competition for the ex-Middlesbrough chief if he makes a U-turn on his stance as GMS sources recently revealed that Crystal Palace may make an attempt to persuade him to head to Selhurst Park if they sack Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner in the coming weeks.

