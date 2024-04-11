Highlights Manchester United are on course to hand Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox key internal roles despite being forced to play the waiting game.

The Red Devils are currently attempting to lure the duo away from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Championship promotion-chasers Southampton.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes it will be a major surprise if Manchester United are unable to recruit Ashworth and Wilcox.

Manchester United failing to secure Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox in key behind-the-scenes roles 'would be a shock' after Sir Jim Ratcliffe has attempted to stamp his authority at Old Trafford, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are continuing to follow their initial plan.

The Red Devils entered a new era when INEOS completed their purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, allowing them to take control of football operations following complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and the new members of the boardroom have wasted no time in making their mark.

Although Omar Berrada is set to take over as Manchester United's new sporting director in the summer, after completing a period of gardening leave with arch-rivals Manchester City, Ratcliffe is keen to make further alterations away from the pitch ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Wilcox to Lead Red Devils' Recruitment Drive with Berrada

Berrada and Wilcox are in line to lead Manchester United recruitment strategy during the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian, as Ratcliffe still has doubts over when Ashworth will arrive at Old Trafford despite him agreeing to make the move from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have been unable to negotiate a compensation package with the Magpies after looking to recruit the 53-year-old as their new sporting director, which comes as a blow as director John Murtough is due to leave his role by the end of the week.

Although it emerged that Manchester United had made progress in their discussions with Newcastle last month, co-owner Amanda Staveley is refusing to lower her demands of securing a £21million fee in order for Ashworth's gardening leave to end ahead of January 2026.

Related Jason Wilcox is 'Coming to Man Utd' After John Murtough Exit The Southampton director of football looks set to join Manchester United, having previously led the academy at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are expected to agree a fee with Southampton for director of football Wilcox, who is being lined up to become the new technical director at Old Trafford after a productive spell on the south coast.

Saints boss Russell Martin has admitted that Manchester United are likely to succeed in their attempts to land the 52-year-old, but a compensation package still needs to be negotiated with the Championship promotion-chasers before his switch can be rubber-stamped by Ratcliffe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox was on the winning side just once over the course of 13 fixtures against Manchester United during his playing career, with him suffering defeat on nine occasions

Dharmesh Sheth - Ashworth and Wilcox On Course to Head to Old Trafford

Sheth understands that Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy, including Sir Dave Brailsford, are sticking with their decision to prioritise making internal changes ahead of the transfer window opening for business despite facing roadblocks in their attempts to make appointments.

While Newcastle and Southampton have been refusing to allow Ashworth and Wilcox to leave without their financial demands being met, the Sky Sports reporter maintains that it would come as a significant surprise if the duo did not end up swapping their current roles for opportunities at Old Trafford.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Although we're not any closer to a resolution, I don't think anything has changed in that there is every expectation that, following Omar Berrada's arrival as the chief executive at Manchester United, they are going to focus on the top down at Manchester United and sorting out the recruitment team. "Of course, Dan Ashworth has effectively left Newcastle because he is on gardening leave. It would be a shock now if he wasn't to become the sporting director at Manchester United. "It will probably now be a shock if Jason Wilcox doesn't become the technical director at Manchester United as well."

Ten Hag Edging Towards Remaining in Man United Hot-Seat

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is starting to make preparations for next season as, despite doubts over his long-term future at the helm, Ratcliffe has been unable to identify an ideal replacement who would guarantee success if they succeed the Dutch tactician.

It is understood that the former Ajax head coach is due to hold talks with the new-look hierarchy over whether he is set to remain in the hot-seat during the summer, having been given the primary objective of guiding the Red Devils to Champions League qualification ahead of next term.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to the Eredivisie Premier League Eredivisie Matches 69 228 Won 38 153 Drawn 10 35 Lost 21 40 Goals for 103 560 Goals against 89 227 Points-per-game 1.80 2.17 Statistics correct as of 11/04/2024

Although Manchester United are in serious danger of missing out on reaching that goal, thanks to sitting 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after finding the back of the net less often than any of their Premier League rivals in the top 10, ten Hag is currently on course to be in charge when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt