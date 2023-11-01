Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has come under fire ahead of a Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Newcastle United.

The Dutchman's abrupt approach has been questioned by members of the dressing room as a poor start to the season continued with a defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag has risked causing further friction behind the scenes by insisting his current squad cannot meet the demands he sets.

Manchester United have 'things going on in the background' amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford future, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT whether the tactician is at risk of being sacked.

Despite spending close to £180million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are heading into Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Newcastle United looking to recover from another worrying result last weekend.

Having already made their worst start to a domestic season since 1989 thanks to losing four of their opening seven fixtures, Manchester United were put to the sword by rivals Manchester City as a Erling Haaland brace and close-range strike from Phil Foden consigned them to a 3-0 defeat.

Ten Hag's style of management comes under question

Manchester United's players are beginning to turn against ten Hag as they feel his abrupt approach is having a negative impact on harmony within the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail, while internal conflicts are also a contributing factor amid their woeful start to the campaign.

The report suggests the former Ajax chief's handling of certain individuals, including the decision to task the Red Devils with negotiating an exit strategy for Jadon Sancho after believing their relationship is beyond repair, is not boosting togetherness within the squad.

Ten Hag also had some of his tactical decisions against Manchester City questioned during an inquest at the final whistle last weekend, with players not understanding why central defender Victor Lindelof was preferred to Sergio Reguilon at left-back and captain Bruno Fernandes started in a wide role while Antony was named among the substitutes.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 76 Won 49 Drawn 8 Lost 19 Goals for 135 Goals against 92 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Having returned to the dressing room following the setback against the reigning Premier League champions, it is understood that the Manchester United boss tore into his charges for their second half performance after initially making them sit in silence and listen to their opponents celebrating their win on the other side of the tunnel.

Ten Hag also risked causing further friction behind the scenes by making his criticisms of the team public, claiming he will never be able to make the Red Devils play like his former Ajax side as they are not capable of adjusting to the demands.

Respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman could be axed if the form has not improved ahead of the December 17 trip to Liverpool as they may have already been eliminated from the Champions League by that stage.

Sheth believes it is impossible to say ten Hag's job is safe as he has failed to pick up a string of positive results since the campaign got underway.

The Sky Sports reporter has hinted that the 53-year-old could find himself under even more pressure when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership deal goes through.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"How can any manager say that they're completely safe? The nature of the job is results as the currency and Manchester United aren't getting those results. Erik ten Hag is not getting those results. "But as far as we know, they still see Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as the long-term project. There are things going on in the background, particularly more on the potential takeover. "With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team looking after the football operations, is that going to add a little bit more pressure to Erik ten Hag or do they indeed see ten Hag as the man to lead Manchester United forward?"

Man United in discussions with four-time Champions League winner

Manchester United have held talks with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's agent, according to Spanish sources, ahead of potentially offering him a route back into the Premier League if they opt to show ten Hag the door.

But the Red Devils are facing a battle for the 64-year-old, who already has 73 Premier League wins under his belt thanks to spells in the Chelsea and Everton hot-seat, as the report suggests he has also received offers from the Brazil and Canada national teams.

Ancelotti has previously confirmed he was offered the Manchester United job when Sir Alex Ferguson decided to retire from management, but he snubbed the opportunity due to being on the brink of being announced as Real Madrid's new head coach a decade ago.

Read more: Five managers who could replace Ten Hag at Man United

The Italian tactician has the 10th best points-per-game ratio for Premier League managers, while he has also won the Champions League on four occasions along with the domestic title in five different countries over the course of his glittering career.

Reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ancelotti would be a perfect fit to succeed ten Hag at the helm, with sections of the fanbase being keen to see the alteration take place in the coming months.