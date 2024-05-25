Highlights Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are certain that Thomas Tuchel has already reached an agreement to succeed Erik ten Hag at the Manchester United helm.

Manchester United appear to be on course to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Erik ten Hag's successor after the FA Cup final as Bayern Munich are convinced he opted against penning a new contract as he has already agreed to move into the Old Trafford dugout ahead of next season, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Having been appointed as the Red Devils' new technical director, Jason Wilcox has been running the rule over whether ten Hag deserves to remain in the hot-seat after failing to seal a spot in the Champions League or qualify for any continental competitions thanks to being forced to contend with finishing eighth in the Premier League.

The FA Cup final is Manchester United's final opportunity to break into the Europa League, although a victory over rivals Manchester City under the Wembley arch would be needed, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over whether to make a change at the helm after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club three months ago.

Bayern Certain Tuchel is Set to Take Over at Old Trafford

Bundesliga giants believe German ended talks over new deal amid pursuit

Bayern Munich board members are adamant that Tuchel allowed negotiations over fresh terms at the Allianz Arena to collapse as he had already been given assurances that he is on course to secure the Manchester United job after ten Hag is sacked, according to leading Bild journalist Falk.

The respected reporter suggests that the Bundesliga heavyweights' hierarchy are certain that the Red Devils' pursuit of the German tactician, who boasts Premier League experience thanks to managing Chelsea prior to his sacking in September 2022, resulted in them standing no chance of persuading him to put pen-to-paper in Bavaria.

It had initially been announced that Tuchel would walk away from his position at the end of the season in February, having fallen adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the title, but Bayern Munich had looked into the possibility of completing a U-turn after finding it increasingly difficult to land a successor.

Thomas Tuchel's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Matches 63 76 Won 35 41 Drawn 17 12 Lost 11 23 Goals for 109 115 Goals against 55 101 Points-per-game 1.94 1.78 Statistics correct as of 25/05/2024

The 50-year-old is eager to seal a return to the Premier League after setting his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge, while Manchester United has been pinpointed as an attractive destination amid ongoing uncertainty over whether ten Hag will remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tuchel would welcome an approach from Manchester United, while the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach would be in the running to be handed the managerial reins if Ratcliffe opts to wield the axe after the FA Cup final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has registered four wins from his nine matches against Manchester United throughout his managerial career, which included victories home and away during the Champions League group stage this season

Ten Hag in Line to be Axed After FA Cup Final

Victory over Man City will not keep Dutchman in job

Manchester United have decided to sack ten Hag regardless of whether he leads his side to FA Cup glory on Saturday, according to The Guardian, as the new-look hierarchy do not want to make a pivotal decision based on one game and have taken an underwhelming Premier League campaign into account.

The report suggests that INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe feels compelled to take action after a host of worrying results throughout the campaign, resulting in the Red Devils being condemned to their lowest top flight finish since 1990, and the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank have joined Tuchel in the hunt to succeed the Dutchamn, who has registered 67 wins from his 113 matches in charge.

