Highlights Manchester United are confident that Marcus Rashford will return to top form and recover from a disappointing start to the season.

The winger's penalty against Everton last weekend was only his second goal of the campaign.

Rashford had been hoping to build on a hugely productive 2022/23 season, which led to him being rewarded with a lucrative contract.

Manchester United are 'very confident' that Marcus Rashford will return to the kind of form he displayed last season, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why the Old Trafford academy graduate was handed a fresh contract.

The England international found the back of the net from the penalty spot as Erik ten Hag's Red Devils continued their positive run by racking up a sixth win in their last eight Premier League outings thanks to putting Everton to the sword last weekend.

Rashford dedicated his goal to his late cousin, and he will be hoping to build on ending his lengthy wait to get back on the scoresheet when Manchester United head to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Rashford struggling to produce prolific form

Although Rashford ended speculation over his future by penning a new five-year contract ahead of the campaign getting underway, according to Sky Sports, it has not been plain sailing as he has looked to reproduce similar form to last term.

The winger was revitalised during ten Hag's first campaign at the Manchester United helm, scoring 30 goals and providing a further 11 assists for his teammates over the course of 56 appearances, with one of his strikes coming in the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle.

Rashford was rewarded with a significant pay rise to £300,000-per-week, which has made him one of the Red Devils' top earners, but his penalty against struggling Everton was only his second goal of the season as opponents have regularly managed to keep him at bay.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

The effort from 12 yards was the first time that the 26-year-old had found the back of the net since the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, and ten Hag will be desperate for his talisman to go on a fine run of form as Manchester United aim to continue climbing the Premier League table.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician has a big job on his hands as he aims to help Rashford to become more prolific ahead of the busy festive period because he has shown during the early stages of this season that he is 'clearly not the same individual'.

Although ten Hag will be unable to call upon Rashford for the crucial Champions League clash with Turkish giants Galatasaray on Wednesday, he will be available for the final group stage encounter against Bayern Munich after UEFA confirmed that his one-match ban will not be extended following his red card at Copenhagen earlier this month.

Romano understands that Manchester United board members, along with ten Hag, are adamant that Rashford will rediscover his best form and repay the faith they showed by giving him a lucrative contract.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils were keen to see their No.10, who has been described as a 'global phenomenon' by reporter Rob Draper, sign on the dotted line because he is viewed as a key cog in their current plans and for a number of years to come.

When asked whether Manchester United are expecting to see Rashford become more prolific in the fast-approaching fixtures, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are very confident. They never changed their position on that, honestly. It was a complicated beginning of the season, but everyone at the club - including people on the board, along with the coaching staff and manager - always trusted Marcus Rashford. "It's just about some time. Obviously, football is about moments. Last season, Rashford was fantastic, whereas it was complicated at the beginning of this season. But they believe that Rashford's form will be back and he will be scoring goals, so they never changed their position. "They extended his contract because they believe that Marcus Rashford is going to be the present and future of Manchester United."

Varane linked with January move to Bayern

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in agreeing a £25million deal for Raphael Varane ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to the Daily Mail, and a relationship breakdown with ten Hag could prove pivotal as the German giants aim to pounce.

The report suggests the central defender, who is due to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, held showdown talks with the former Ajax chief after being left out of the starting line-up for the derby defeat to Manchester City last month.

It has led to other clubs showing an interest, with Saudi Pro League sides continuing to monitor his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table, but Varane has stopped short of indicating that he is desperate to move onto pastures new in the coming months.

Reliable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 2018 World Cup winner would be open to completing a switch to Serie A when his Manchester United career reaches its conclusion, with him being more eager to embark on a new challenge instead of returning to former employers Real Madrid.

The Red Devils forked out £41million in order to lure Varane away from the Bernabeu two years ago, but he has found himself falling down the pecking order this season and not made a Premier League start since September 30.