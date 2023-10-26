Highlights Manchester United have reached out to Carlo Ancelotti's agent to discuss potentially succeeding Erik ten Hag.

The Real Madrid boss has already enjoyed huge amounts of success in the Premier League, but also has two alternative offers.

Ancelotti came close to being appointed as Manchester United's manager following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Manchester United could make the 'perfect' managerial appointment by replacing Erik ten Hag with Real Madrid chief Carlo Ancelotti after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership is ratified, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how likely it is to see a change in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era thanks to Ratcliffe closing in on securing a 25 per cent stake in a £1.4billion deal, and the Ineos chief executive has already been putting plans in place as he looks to make an immediate impact after heading into the boardroom.

Paul Mitchell is in line to become Manchester United's new sporting director following the behind-the-scenes shake-up, and there has been speculation over whether an alteration could also be made on the touchline.

Man United test waters over move for Ancelotti

Manchester United have held verbal discussions with Ancelotti's agent, according to Spanish sources, ahead of potentially offering him a route back into the Premier League at the expense of current boss ten Hag.

The report suggests the Italian tactician, who already has 73 Premier League wins under his belt thanks to spells in charge of Chelsea and Everton, is not only being coveted by the Red Devils as he has also received offers from the Brazil and Canada national teams.

It is not the first time when Manchester United have been linked with Ancelotti as he has previously confirmed he was offered the job when Sir Alex Ferguson decided to retire from management, but he rejected the opportunity due to being on the cusp of being announced as Real Madrid's new boss a decade ago.

Carlo Ancelotti's managerial record Matches 1259 Won 755 Drawn 264 Lost 240 Goals for 2424 Goals against 1204 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The 64-year-old has the 10th best points-per-game ratio for Premier League managers, while he has also won the Champions League on four occasions along with the domestic title in five different countries over the course of his glittering career, but the Red Devils appear to be keeping their options open when it comes to plotting who ten Hag's eventual successor could be.

It is understood that Graham Potter has been identified as a possible candidate to move into the Old Trafford hot-seat when Ratcliffe is officially unveiled as a Manchester United co-owner as sidekick Sir Dave Brailsford is known to be an admirer, but reigning Serie A champions Napoli are also keen to hold discussions.

The former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion chief has previously spoken to Ratcliffe on two occasions, having been linked with the Nice job following their elimination from the Europa Conference League last season, and he was keen on heading to the Allianz Riviera before a move to France failed to come to fruition.

Jones believes Ancelotti could be the ideal manager to take Manchester United to the next level, with sections of the fanbase potentially being open to removing ten Hag from his post in order to prise the 64-year-old away from Real Madrid.

But the respected journalist understands the Dutch tactician's job at the Red Devils' helm is safe for now, with the hierarchy keen to give him their full backing instead of making an alteration.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Ancelotti just brings an air of sophistication with him, plus respect and pedigree. They are all things that Manchester United fans would like to believe are traditions and traits that go hand-in-hand with what they're all about. "Obviously, in recent years, we've struggled to realise what Manchester United's identity is, but Ancelotti has a clear identity, so I can see why some fans might want that to happen. "I think he, in some ways, would be a perfect fit. But Manchester United aren't going to change manager soon. Sticking by ten Hag is their philosophy for right now."

£73m star in line to complete January exit

Manchester United are considering sanctioning a deal which would see Jadon Sancho leave Old Trafford on a long-term loan, according to 90min, with him still not being in ten Hag's plans following a public bust-up.

The report suggests the winger - who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £73million switch two years ago - is keen to head back to former employers Borussia Dortmund as he looks to revive his career, and an 18-month deal is being viewed as a possibility.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT 'there is tension brewing' behind the scenes thanks to Sancho and ten Hag's rift, with Manchester United potentially having to pay half of the outcast's salary in order to offload him in January.

Ten Hag believes his relationship with the England international is beyond repair, leading to him challenging the Red Devils to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year.

Sancho has not been in the former Ajax chief's plans since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, resulting in Juventus being interested in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season.