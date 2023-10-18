Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already facing problems at Manchester United before his move onto the board has even been confirmed.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has revealed a major issue the billionaire will be forced to contend with as soon as he secures a 25 per cent stake.

Ratcliffe needs to hold further discussions with the Glazer family before being granted immediate control of football operations.

Manchester United prospective co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be forced to deal with a 'completely embarrassing' Old Trafford when he rubber-stamps a deal with the Glazer family, The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 70-year-old billionaire is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils after tabling a bid worth in the region of £1.3billion.

Ratcliffe set for vital discussions with Glazers

Ratcliffe's attempts to work his way into the Manchester United hierarchy have been delayed as, according to the Telegraph, his 25 per cent purchase is not expected to be decided by the club's board on Thursday due to final details still being thrashed out.

The report suggests there were hopes that a final proposal would be ready to be voted on by the club's 12-member board in a pre-arranged meeting, but the Ineos chief executive - who moved into pole position when rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the process to buy the Red Devils after his £5billion offer for 100 per cent control had not been accepted - needs to hold further discussions before being granted immediate control of football operations.

It emerged earlier this month that Ratcliffe had altered his stance and was considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United after being unable to reach an agreement with the current hierarchy when he launched several proposals following the Glazers' announcement that they were beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' 11 months ago.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Nice owner would still look to secure full control of the Red Devils further down the line, with him not being willing to settle for a 25 per cent stake in the long-term.

Read more: Who is Jim Ratcliffe? Net worth, business interests, Man Utd takeover latest and more

Ratcliffe has wasted no time in making plans for the future and has set his sights on expanding Old Trafford's capacity to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of Manchester United's shares.

The boyhood Red Devils fan, who is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' stake and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion, ensured upgrading and potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Tucker believes Ratcliffe has a big job ahead of him, with renovating Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex needing to be top of his agenda if he is granted minority control at Manchester United.

The United Stand host is embarrassed by the Red Devils' stadium and feels the Glazers' decision not to dip into their pockets to make improvements has resulted in the club playing catch-up.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"There's no doubt that Manchester United needs gutting from top to bottom. We've not had the best in class in positions for years upon years, and we've struggled massively in recruitment, which is a huge part of football. "Obviously, our training facilities and stadium are nowhere near up to standard. The state of our stadium is completely embarrassing compared to other stadiums across the country and across the world, especially considering we are one of the biggest clubs in the world. "We are one of the biggest sports teams in the world, and our stadium cannot compete. That is obviously a problem."

Ratcliffe sets sights on making major appointment

Ratcliffe has put Paul Mitchell at the top of his list to become Manchester United's new sporting director, according to i News, leading to uncertainty over the future of current football director John Murtough.

The report suggests the second-wealthiest person in Britain, thanks to his near-£30billion fortune, was unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year despite the Red Devils being happy with Murtough and new chief executive Richard Arnold's impact.

Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and has a positive reputation after an impressive recruitment drive while working behind the scenes at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

The 42-year-old has been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since walking away from Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year and is very keen on filling the sporting director role at Manchester United, having recently relocated to the north-west of England.

Reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils' pursuit of Mitchell could become the next big storyline at Old Trafford, while his appointment would also end speculation over boss Erik ten Hag's future.