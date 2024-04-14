Highlights Manchester United believe that Shea Lacey has already been showing plenty of promise after progressing through their youth ranks.

The 16-year-old was involved in training with the first-team earlier this week as he edges towards his maiden senior outing.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Lacey's versatility has resulted in him gaining admiration from boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are adamant that up-and-coming teenager Shea Lacey 'has got a big future ahead of him' at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on the prospect's progress after showing 'very exciting' signs at youth level.

Although the Dutch tactician has been informed that sealing Champions League qualification is the top priority for the remainder of the campaign, having been set the task by new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he has not been afraid to hand teenage talents an opportunity to make their mark in the senior squad.

Kobbie Mainoo has become one of the first names on the team sheet since making his first Premier League start during Manchester United's 3-0 win at Everton in November, having been included in the first XI in each of the last 16 top flight fixtures, and Lacey appears to be on course to join him in challenging for game time.

Lacey Progresses into Training with First-Team After Injury Nightmare

Lacey was spotted training with the Manchester United first-team earlier this week, according to respected journalist Alex Turk, highlighting that he is edging towards earning his maiden senior appearance after succeeding in overcoming a long-term injury which threatened to derail the early stages of his career.

The 17-year-old reacted to getting involved with some of the Red Devils' biggest stars in a session ahead of the key Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday by taking to social media and admitting it had been a difficult six-month period on the treatment table.

Lacey's progression into the first-team picture came a matter of months after The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker told GIVEMESPORT that he is technically gifted but still needs to build up his physicality before he will be capable of making a lasting impression in the top flight.

The Liverpool-born wide-man is in line to officially be tied down to professional terms on Sunday, when he turns 17, having signed a scholarship deal which included an agreement in principle to pen a senior contract when he gained transfer interest during last summer's window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shea Lacey has made an instant impression in the England under-17 side as he has already found the back of the net three times and registered as many assists in his first five outings

Ben Jacobs - Lacey's Versatility Has Caught Ten Hag's Attention

Jacobs understands that Lacey's versatility - thanks to being able to play in a central, wide role and further forward - has caught ten Hag's eye and it has also resulted in him progressing into the England under-17 side thanks to being productive in the final third of the pitch during the early stages of his career.

The respected journalist is aware that Manchester United are confident that the teenager has a bright future ahead of him, which has resulted in him being handed the opportunity to make an impression in first-team training sessions ahead of potentially breaking into the forefront of their plans.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Even though Shea Lacey is only 16, he has already played effectively for Manchester United's under-18 side. He has also played for the England under-15, under-16 and under-17 sides in several games. "He has the advantage that he can play out wide, in a central advanced position or in midfield. There is a little bit of versatility there and he is very physical as well. "I think that Manchester United feel that he has got a big future ahead of him. He has predominantly been a right-winger for the under-18 side at the moment, but the fact that he could move into attacking midfield, is left-footed and has been a bit of a set-piece specialist at the level he has been playing are very encouraging signs. "It is normal that Erik ten Hag wants to cast a close eye on Lacey because he looks like he is a very exciting prospect."

Varane Expected to Seal Man United Departure

Raphael Varane is increasingly likely to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career at the end of the season, according to Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, as the hierarchy are unwilling to offer a contract which allows him to pick up the same salary package.

The World Cup-winning central defender, who has made 30 appearances since the campaign got underway and posted better defensive figures than last term, is set to see his £340,000-per-week deal expire in the summer and the Red Devils have no intention of offering an extension without a pay decrease.

Raphael Varane's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of dribblers tackled 71.4 41.2 Clearances 5.87 4.29 Blocks 1.47 1.13 Tackles 1.20 1.13 Interceptions 1.00 0.52 Statistics correct as of 12/04/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently wrote in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column that Varane has been attracting interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, while a return to Ligue 1 outfit Lens has also been mooted as Manchester United are keen to get him off the wage bill.

