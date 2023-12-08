Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be relieved of his duties as his job is not safe after a woeful start to the season.

The Dutchman is battling to retain the full support of his dressing room after causing friction thanks to his training sessions, tactics and Jadon Sancho's continued exile.

Up to 50 per cent of Manchester United's squad have turned against ten Hag ahead of a challenging festive period.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a 'chance' of being sacked by incoming minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the tactician's job in the Old Trafford dugout is not 'safe at all costs'.

Despite going into the campaign looking to build on ending their lengthy trophy drought after clinching the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils have already broken into double figures for defeats this season and are in line to be eliminated from the Champions League thanks to sitting at the foot of their group ahead of facing Bayern Munich next week.

Manchester United's struggles have come despite ten Hag spending close to £175million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, resulting in uncertainty over whether the hierarchy could wield the axe if results do not improve quickly.

Ten Hag losing support in Man United dressing room

Ten Hag is battling to retain the support of his players after many have become disillusioned following a woeful start to the campaign, according to ESPN, with some big-names being displeased with his intense training sessions and tactics.

The report suggests there are increasing concerns within Old Trafford that the mood inside the dressing room will dip even further if the former Ajax chief, who moved into the Red Devils' hot-seat last year, is unable to oversee an upturn in form.

Ten Hag's public feud with high-earner Jadon Sancho, who has been left out in the cold since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being left out of the matchday squad for the September defeat to Arsenal, has not helped matters either.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

That is because it is understood that up to 50 per cent of the squad have turned against the Dutchman as a result of the winger's continued exile and a refusal to act on concerns raised over his playing style.

But Manchester United responded to claims that there were divisions within the dressing room by banning Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solekhol, the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, the Mirror's David McDonnell and ESPN's Rob Dawson from ten Hag's pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chelsea.

Although The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 53-year-old has unfinished business at the Red Devils' helm, she admitted he needs to find ways to ensure his charges are playing more attractive football.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of ten Hag being sacked before the season reaches its climax, having already fallen out of contention for a Premier League title challenge, crashed out of the Carabao Cup and moved onto the brink of heading into 2024 without competing in a European competition.

Although the respected reporter understands the ex-Utrecht manager will come under even more pressure when Ratcliffe heads into the boardroom, he believes it is unlikely that the INEOS chief executive will quickly look to make a managerial change.

When asked for an update on ten Hag's future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is a chance that we will see him leave before the end of the season, but I wouldn't say that it is necessarily likely because it's really in ten Hag's hands. "He is going to be judged differently when Sir Jim Ratcliffe officially comes in compared to when it has been the Glazers' ownership. "It's not like he will be safe at all costs here. There is mounting pressure right now."

Red Devils among favourites to land Guirassy

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are at the front of the queue to acquire Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider, after Fulham's confidence in being able to win the race for his signature has decreased.

The report suggests the Cottagers' stance has boosted the Red Devils' chances of swooping in for the Stuttgart striker, who is only sitting behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in the race to be crowned the Bundesliga's top goalscorer after making a flying start to the campaign.

Although Manchester United are aware that they could get a deal over the line by triggering the release clause written into Guirassy's contract, which stands at close to £15million, West Ham United, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Everton, Burnley, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lyon, Ajax and Saudi Pro League sides are providing further competition for his services.

It is understood that the Red Devils have joined Newcastle, along with Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan, in holding discussions with Stuttgart as they aim to get the upper-hand ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table next month.

In a boost for ten Hag, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guirassy is open to sealing a move to the Premier League despite his current employers being eager to block a mid-season switch, but he has reservations over joining a side where he will not be handed regular game time.