Highlights Manchester United are expected to negotiate a deal which would see Dan Ashworth head to Old Trafford instead of serving the entirety of his gardening leave.

Red Devils minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blasted Newcastle United after they have blocked the 52-year-old's move and demanded £20million.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that INEOS are confident of being able to reach an agreement for Ashworth ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are 'highly likely' to reach an agreement to lure Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are prepared to play the waiting game if their domestic rivals refuse to lower their demands.

The Red Devils have entered a new era after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed the purchase of a minority stake in the club last week, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League since reaching a compromise with the Glazer family, meaning recruitment plans can be made ahead of boss Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his squad in the summer.

Changes are being discussed behind the scenes, with the INEOS chief executive wanting to introduce a new pay structure which would see members of the squad rewarded for success on the pitch, and he is also desperate to hand Ashworth a crucial role as he continues stamping his authority.

Red Devils willing to remain patient in pursuit of Ashworth

Ratcliffe has claimed it is 'absurd' that Newcastle have placed Ashworth on gardening leave after Manchester United pinpointed him as their top sporting director target, according to MailOnline, and it could result in him being unable to embark on a fresh challenge until the early stages of 2026 unless an agreement is reached between the two clubs.

The report suggests that INEOS have made an approach for the 52-year-old, who was made responsible for the overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment following his arrival at St James' Park in June 2022, but they are willing to remain patient if a compromise cannot be reached after the Magpies made it clear that they are seeking £20million.

Remaining on Tyneside would result in Newcastle having to continue paying Ashworth's salary package, and it is understood that he would be in line to bag more than £2million over the course of his 20-month gardening leave period if his move to Manchester United is not approved.

Although the Red Devils are not willing to fork out £20million, there is confidence that they will be able to negotiate a significantly lower fee due to being aware that their Premier League counterparts will not want to keep the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director on their payroll if he is unable to contribute to their future plans.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are preparing to test Newcastle's resolve with an offer, having been aware before they upped the ante in their pursuit that they would have to part with a lucrative sum in order to secure Ashworth's services, but they are eager to find a middle ground in negotiations.

The Magpies' sporting director has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as the minority investors look to waste no time in making their mark.

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe speaking openly about Ashworth shows Man United confidence

Although Jacobs understands that INEOS will not entertain meeting Newcastle's demands for Ashworth, he believes that Ratcliffe's decision to speak publicly about the period of gardening leave emphasises that the new minority shareholder is optimistic of being able to reach a compromise.

But the reputable journalist is aware that Manchester United could be prepared to leave their first-choice recruitment chief on gardening leave, instead of paying over the odds, if they are unable to reach an agreement ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that he thinks the figure of £20million is silly. It's always been made clear by sources and now Ratcliffe, on record to some extent, that INEOS are prepared to wait if they have to. “The fact that Ratcliffe is speaking so openly about Ashworth and a potential price tag shows that it is highly likely this one gets over the line. “I think that Manchester United's perspective is that 18 to 20 months of gardening leave is too long. But if they can't get him for the summer, they may be prepared to wait.”

Barkley pinpointed as shock summer target at Old Trafford

Manchester United have added Ross Barkley to their list of summer targets, according to The Sun, as Ratcliffe and Brailsford are admirers of the Luton Town midfielder, and they initially offered him a chance to reignite his career at Nice, another club they have control over.

The report suggests that the 33-cap England international, who has racked up six goal contributions in 24 appearances this season, could be available for a bargain fee if the Hatters are unable to retain their Premier League status after finding themselves in a relegation dogfight.

Although captain Bruno Fernandes is on a contract worth £240,000-per-week at Old Trafford, statistics highlight that Barkley has been more productive in front of goal this season, while he has also been more assured in possession and contributed defensively as he bids to play a key role in keeping Luton in the top flight.

Ross Barkley's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season Ross Barkley Bruno Fernandes Pass completion percentage 81.7 71.8 Clearances 2.25 1.24 Carries into the final third 1.57 1.56 Interceptions 0.96 0.76 Goals 0.17 0.12 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 26/2/2024

The 30-year-old would head to Manchester United with bags of Premier League experience, having been handed more than 250 outings in the competition thanks to additional spells at Everton, Chelsea and Aston Villa, and securing his signature would allow ten Hag to offload some current members of his squad.

Reliable journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician could clash with Ratcliffe over Antony's future as the winger has struggled to make a telling impact since his arrival from Ajax, while Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have created a problem after initially being put on the market last year.