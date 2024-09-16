Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been given no guarantees over his future and will come under more sustained pressure in his bid to remain in the Old Trafford dugout if he is unable to show that his side is evolving over the course of the next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have moved into their first full season since entering a new era, thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants after parting with £1.2billion and taking control of football operations, and they returned to winning ways against newly-promoted Southampton last weekend.

Ten Hag was backed in the transfer market, with Manuel Ugarte being the final addition to his squad as a deal worth up to £50.5million was agreed with Paris Saint-Germain last month, but missing out on Community Shield glory was followed by defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and arch-rivals Liverpool during the early stages of the campaign.

Ten Hag Ready for Pivotal Stage at Red Devils

Hierarchy desperate to see improvements in coming weeks

Ten Hag is approaching a key moment in his Manchester United tenure as the hierarchy are desperate to see how he is taking his side to the next level, according to GMS sources, and he has been given no assurances that he will keep his job until the end of the season despite the club briefing that his job is not under threat earlier this month.

The Dutch tactician saw his salary drop to just shy of £7million-per-year thanks to missing out on Champions League qualification last term, while Ratcliffe opted to trigger a 12-month extension written into his existing deal instead of rewarding him with fresh terms after guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory.

Although ten Hag led Manchester United to an important three points at Southampton last weekend, GMS sources have been informed that he needs to continue showing that there is a clear plan when it comes to building an identity and style of play in order to truly win over key figures behind the scenes.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 4 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 0 Lost 9 14 2 Goals for 58 57 5 Goals against 43 58 5 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.50 Position 3rd 8th 10th Statistics correct as of 16/09/2024

The Red Devils' return to winning ways allowed the 54-year-old to register his 70th victory since moving into the Old Trafford hot-seat, and he remains determined to prove that he is the right man to lead the club to their first Premier League title since legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

Manchester United made the trip to Southampton with patience wearing thin and the hierarchy seriously considering axing ten Hag in the coming weeks, GMS recently reported, but goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on the south coast have given him more time to turn the season around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag lifted silverware on six occasions during his Ajax reign, and he has followed that up by securing two trophies at Manchester United

Ratcliffe Wanting to See Return on Investment

Upcoming fixtures earmarked as ideal chance to build confidence

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's upcoming fixtures have been pinpointed as an ideal opportunity to build confidence and put positive results on the board, while clashes against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Aston Villa are key to establishing where they are in their rebuild.

The Red Devils splashed the cash during the summer - more than £180million was spent on reinforcements - and that has led to INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe being eager to see his investment in the squad pay off instead of another season merely challenging for European qualification being on the cards.

Related Yorke Claims Man Utd 'A Million Miles Away from Title' Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has provided a damning verdict on the current squad and Erik ten Hag

Although ten Hag is not simply going to be judged on Manchester United's results ahead of next month's international break, GMS sources understand it is plausible that the pressure resting on his shoulders will build at a considerable rate if the situation does not improve and they fail to build on the victory at Southampton.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt