Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on course to remain at the Old Trafford helm for the remainder of the season if he succeeds in building on last weekend's win over Brentford as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opted against putting together a shortlist of potential successors, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen Alejandro Garnacho cancel out Mikkel Damsgaard's first half opener against the Bees, Rasmus Hojlund completed the Red Devils' comeback by bagging his second goal of the season to ease the pressure on the Dutch tactician and put an important three points on the board as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe, who has been in control of football operations since sealing a deal worth £1.25billion to acquire a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United in February, is continuing to stand by ten Hag after opting to keep him on board following FA Cup glory at the end of last season.

Ten Hag Poised to Remain at Red Devils Helm

Ratcliffe has not identified possible Old Trafford replacements

Ten Hag's hopes of avoiding the sack in the coming weeks have been boosted as key figures at Manchester United have refrained from attempting to pinpoint potential replacements, according to GMS sources, and there is a significant chance of him staying in his current position for the rest of the campaign.

Although the former Ajax head coach saw his salary reduced to less than £7million-per-year due to failing to steer the Red Devils to Champions League qualification last term, resulting in him being forced to contend with a 25 per cent pay cut, he has been given the opportunity to prove he deserves to remain at Old Trafford.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's victory over Brentford has the potential to completely change his future prospects, particularly as he secured three points against a side managed by Thomas Frank, who is highly-regarded by some members of the hierarchy.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Thomas Frank Erik ten Hag Thomas Frank Matches 84 122 Won 44 41 Drawn 14 31 Lost 26 50 Goals for 122 176 Goals against 110 182 Points 146 154 Points-per-game 1.74 1.26 Statistics correct as of 21/10/2024

The 54-year-old saw the Red Devils choose to trigger a 12-month extension written into his contract instead of being rewarded with a fresh deal after guiding his side to silverware last season, and defeats against the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the early stages of the campaign resulted in there being doubts over his future.

But GMS sources have learned that Ratcliffe and other key decision-makers behind the scenes were optimistic over the manner of the win against Brentford on Saturday, and he is being challenged to build on the triumph when Manchester United head to Fenerbahce and West Ham United this week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has lifted silverware on eight occasions during his senior managerial career, including twice while in charge of Manchester United

Ten Hag Needing Push for Champions League

Dutchman will continue being judged on results and performances

GMS sources have been told that ten Hag needs to oversee promising results and performances before the next international break if he wants to ensure Manchester United continue stopping short of piecing together a shortlist of managerial targets, but there is admiration for his confidence and defiance surrounding the Brentford comeback.

Ratcliffe is still judging the boss based on the Red Devils' output on the pitch, having given him his support at this stage, while he must ensure that his side are competitive in cup competitions and stay in touch with the Champions League places as he looks to prove he is the right man for the job.

Ten Hag's style of play, team selections and in-game decisions need to be more convincing if he wants to completely win over all members of the hierarchy and end speculation over his long-term future, GMS sources understand, but beating Brentford after a break from domestic action was a step in the right direction.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have no regrets over their decision not to pursue Thomas Tuchel before his appointment as England's new chief, despite holding detailed discussions with the German when they considered making a managerial change at the end of last season.

