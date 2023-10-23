Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pleased with how Rasmus Hojlund has adjusted to his new surroundings.

The striker headed to Old Trafford in a £72million switch from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

Hojlund is still searching for his first Premier League goal despite finding the back of the net three times in the Champions League this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 'very happy' with the impact Rasmus Hojlund has made during the early stages of his Old Trafford career, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for the recent signing.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer window, with the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat being added to the squad as more than £180million was spent on freshening up the squad despite uncertainty over who will be running the club in the coming months.

Hojlund was also among the fresh faces to head to Manchester United and, even though he is still searching for his first Premier League goal, he is looking to rediscover his best form.

Hojlund struggling to build confidence after being ignored

Manchester United splashed out £72million in order to acquire Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer, according to Sky Sports, with ten Hag being particularly keen to secure additional firepower as he aims to take his side to the next level after qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup during his first season at the helm.

Having penned a five-year contract worth £85,000-per-week, the striker has wasted no time in establishing himself as the Dutch tactician's first-choice option to spearhead the Red Devils' attack, and he has scored three goals in just 171 minutes of Champions League action despite suffering defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray during the group stage.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund has started to strike up a fruitful partnership with Marcus Rashford, which was emphasised when he grabbed a brace during the loss to Galatasaray, and they could follow in the footsteps of captain Bruno Fernandes and the now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo in making Manchester United a serious threat.

Manchester United's top five performers in the Champions League this season Rasmus Hojlund 7.74 Marcus Rashford 7.39 Bruno Fernandes 7.00 Sofyan Amrabat 6.44 Casemiro 6.44 All figures according to WhoScored

But ten Hag has hinted that the Denmark international could be forced to contend with spells out of the starting line-up due to the Red Devils' packed fixture list, with the former Ajax chief insisting he is working to ensure all of his players remain sharp as they look to recover from their worst start to a domestic campaign since 1989.

Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit believes Hojlund is finding it difficult to build confidence and break his Premier League goalscoring duck because of his teammates being too selfish on the ball, with them being more eager to find the back of the net themselves instead of finding the summer acquisition.

The 20-year-old headed to Manchester United looking to build on a successful season, having got his name on the scoresheet 16 times and registered a further seven assists last term.

Romano understands that Manchester United are not concerned by Hojlund's profligacy in the Premier League, with them being confident that he will prove to be a vital component within ten Hag's plans for a number of years.

Having watched the former Copenhagen man at close quarters during his time on Atalanta's books, the Italian journalist is confident that Hojlund will prove his worth as he has a bright future ahead of him.

When asked how Manchester United are viewing the opening stages of the frontman's Old Trafford spell, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are very, very happy. They believe that they signed an important player for the present and also the future. "They know very well - and we also know here in Italy because we saw him at Atalanta - that this boy has incredible potential. He needs to play, but he also needs to improve and fight, so it will take time. But the potential is really, really important."

Ratcliffe facing delay over Man United deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to secure a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United may not be completed ahead of the January transfer window, according to MailOnline, as lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of his £1.4billion proposal.

The report suggests it could be a number of weeks before a final agreement is reached between the Glazer family and the 71-year-old, who is confident of becoming a minority owner, and New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements would make it unlikely that he will be on board before the turn of the year.

Ratcliffe is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion as he aims to take Manchester United into a new era, while he has already made plans to make major changes.

The Ineos chief executive is eager to increase the capacity of Old Trafford to 90,000, having ensured potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations to acquire shares, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Ratcliffe is also keen to bring in a fresh face to play a leading role in Manchester United's transfer activity if he heads into the boardroom, with Paul Mitchell being in line to become the new sporting director.