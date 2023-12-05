Highlights Erik ten Hag is struggling to retain the support of key players after Manchester United were condemned to a 10th defeat of the season by Newcastle United last weekend.

Members of the dressing room are unhappy with the Dutch tactician's style of play and treatment of Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag's intense training sessions have also been criticised, but The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker is backing him to keep his job.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has 'unfinished business' at Old Trafford, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT why the tactician deserves to keep his job despite growing unrest in the dressing room.

Having sealed victories over Fulham, Luton Town and Everton last month, the Red Devils were unable to extend their three-match winning run in the Premier League when they were consigned to a narrow defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.

Manchester United's indifferent start to the campaign, which has seen them fall to the foot of their Champions League group despite spending close to £175million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, has resulted in speculation over whether ten Hag has a long-term future at the helm.

Ten Hag at risk of player revolt

Ten Hag is fighting to retain the support of his players after many have become disillusioned following a 10th defeat of the season at Newcastle, according to ESPN, while there are serious concerns behind the scenes that the mood inside the dressing room will dip even further if there is not an instant upturn in form.

The report suggests the Dutchman, who was handed the Red Devils job last year, has come under fire due to some big-names being displeased with his intense training sessions since the pre-season tour of the United States and cavalier tactics making them easier for opponents to break down.

It is understood that half of the dressing room have turned against ten Hag as a result of his refusal to act on concerns raised over his playing style, along with the continued exile of Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been cast aside since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being left out of the matchday squad for the September defeat to Arsenal, leading to the former Ajax chief believing their relationship is beyond repair and challenging the Red Devils to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business next month.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 83 Won 52 Drawn 9 Lost 22 Goals for 146 Goals against 103 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although it has emerged that ten Hag's future is not in immediate danger, poor results in fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the coming days could push him closer to the exit door.

Manchester United's loss at the hands of Newcastle came after it appeared that they had turned a corner in their season, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 53-year-old boss will not hold discussions over a new contract before Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership has been rubber-stamped.

Tucker has backed ten Hag to remain in the Manchester United hot-seat despite coming under growing pressure, although she admits he is facing a tough task as he attempts to win support ahead of facing Chelsea on Wednesday.

The presenter feels the former Utrecht manager - who has clinched silverware while in charge of the Red Devils, Ajax and Bayern Munich II - needs to make adjustments to his tactics in a bid to get sections of the fanbase and those within the dressing room onside.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't want ten Hag to leave because I think he has definitely got unfinished business at Manchester United. I think he deserves a chance as, especially when there is a rebuild, there are always going to be peaks and troughs. We're going through a bad trough at the moment. "At the same time, when you look at our league position, it's not horrible. When you look at the way we play, it's poor, and that needs to improve. "But I want to see what ten Hag can do under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and with that recruitment model before I even speak about him leaving, so I'm firmly behind him and want him to stay as the Manchester United manager. "I trust that he can get it right in time. There are a lot of things going wrong right now, but I trust that he can turn it around."

Varane keen to stay at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane is eager to remain at Manchester United beyond the closure of the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News, despite being starved of regular game time this season.

The report suggests the central defender, who has been limited to just 655 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, has shown no desire of embarking on a fresh challenge due to fulfilling his ambition of playing for the Red Devils and his stance will only change if it becomes clear that he is unwanted.

Transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Varane has not been the subject of any formal approaches at this stage, although there is a possibility that he could bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career next summer if he remains at Old Trafford beyond the winter deadline.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now overrule Ten Hag at Man Utd with Varane decision Manchester United prospective minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could implore the Old Trafford outfit to keep hold of Raphael Varane.

Although Bayern Munich have held discussions over whether to test the Red Devils' resolve by lodging an offer in the coming weeks, the reigning Bundesliga champions are hesitating due to feeling a deal is unrealistic, while the majority of interested parties would prefer to negotiate a loan which includes an option to turn the switch into a permanent agreement.

But time is running out for Manchester United to potentially recoup a fee for Varane, having spent £41million in order to lure him away from Real Madrid two years ago, as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract.