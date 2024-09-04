Manchester United are confident that Toby Collyer is capable of following in the footsteps of Old Trafford favourite Kobbie Mainoo after building on an eye-catching pre-season by being rewarded with his first Premier League appearance last weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were busy during the summer transfer window, with Manuel Ugarte being the final addition to boss Erik ten Hag's squad when he completed a move worth up to £50.5million from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, but they have made a stuttering start to the new Premier League campaign.

A 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool resulted in Manchester United being condemned to a second consecutive loss before the international break, but the decision to allow academy graduate Scott McTominay to join Napoli in a £21million switch before the deadline could benefit Collyer as he goes in search of regular action.

Collyer Tipped to Make Mark with Red Devils

Defensive midfielder hoping to enjoy breakthrough season

A number of figures at Manchester United believe that Collyer has the ability to make a similar impact to Mainoo as he attempts to break into the forefront of ten Hag's plans, according to GMS sources, and he is in line to be handed more regular game time over the course of the campaign.

Having gone into the season without any senior experience, the 20-year-old has already enjoyed 76 minutes of action during the early stages of the new term, thanks to coming off the bench in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City and emerging as a substitute to make his Premier League bow against Liverpool last weekend.

GMS sources have been informed that Collyer impressed ten Hag and members of his backroom staff with the way he performed and conducted himself during Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States, and plans have been put in place to lean on him more often following McTominay's exit and Casemiro's struggles for form.

Toby Collyer's club-by-club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester United Under-21s 28 0 1 5 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-18s 28 0 2 3 0 Manchester United Under-18s 3 0 0 1 0 Manchester United 2 0 0 0 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 04/08/2024

Mainoo has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet after enjoying a breakthrough season in 2023/24, allowing him to take his tally of appearances up to 39, and there is confidence that the former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster is on a similar path after catching the eye behind the scenes.

Collyer had been training with Manchester United's senior squad for a number of months before being handed the opportunity to make his debut, GMS recently reported, and the rising star is expected to be rewarded with more involvement despite facing fresh competition from Uruguay international Ugarte.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toby Collyer completed 82.4 per cent of his attempted passes during Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool, while he also made four tackles

Ten Hag Poised to Place His Trust in Collyer

Dutch tactician impressed with output in training sessions

GMS sources have been told that ten Hag is particularly keen to place his trust in Collyer after being impressed by the way he has made an impact during training sessions, and the progress he has shown is the reason why he was tasked with replacing Casemiro during the clash with arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend.

The Red Devils signed the defensive midfielder from domestic counterparts Brighton two years ago, and there was always a strong belief from key personnel within Old Trafford that he has the ability to make his mark on the biggest stage if he is given the opportunity by the Dutch tactician.

Manchester United were so convinced of Collyer's talent that they fought off competition from Chelsea to his signature, GMS sources understand, and the Premier League giants are adamant that they have found their next Mainoo less than 12 months after their academy product burst onto the scene.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored