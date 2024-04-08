Highlights Manchester United are in line to find a resolution with Southampton after turning their attentions towards appointing Jason Wilcox as their new technical director.

Saints boss Russell Martin has conceded that the 52-year-old is likely to seal his switch to Old Trafford after a successful stint on the south coast.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United are confident of agreeing a compensation package for Wilcox.

Manchester United are increasingly likely to agree a compensation package for Jason Wilcox despite being involved in a 'dispute' with Southampton over their pursuit, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have no issues stumping up the fee needed to lure him to Old Trafford.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, who will hold talks over his future in the dugout at the end of the season after being tasked with bagging Champions League qualification, saw his side keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League by securing a share of the spoils in a pulsating 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Although there is ongoing uncertainty over whether the Dutch tactician will remain at the helm heading into the 2024/25 campaign, INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe has also been attempting to make changes behind the scenes since completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United in February.

Wilcox Likely to Seal Move to Old Trafford Amid Southampton Admission

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted that Manchester United are likely to succeed in their attempts to land Wilcox as their new technical director, according to the Daily Echo, but a compensation package still needs to be negotiated with the Championship promotion-chasers before a move to Old Trafford can be rubber-stamped.

The report suggests that the Red Devils offered to pay 12 months of the 52-year-old's salary when they made a formal approach, but Saints have stopped short of confirming that he will head through the St Mary's exit door despite Ratcliffe - who will see Omar Berrada arrive as the club's new chief executive in the summer - being keen to get a deal over the line.

It is understood that Manchester United are confident they have met a buyout clause written into Wilcox's contract by making their opening offer, but Southampton are prepared to make their director of football serve a year's notice before allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox was on the winning side just once over the course of 13 fixtures against Manchester United during his playing career, with him suffering defeat on nine occasions

Reputable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wilcox is keen to complete a switch to Manchester United and is desperate for a compensation package to be agreed between his suitors and current employers, but he is being forced to remain patient heading into the final weeks of the season.

Ratcliffe is driving the pursuit of the former Manchester City academy manager after he caught the eye when overseeing Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Cole Palmer's development during his time at the Etihad Stadium, resulting in INEOS being eager to engineer a deal.

In a significant boost for Manchester United, Wilcox has not entertained holding discussions with Liverpool over potentially bagging an internal role at Anfield as he is ready to join the new-look project at Old Trafford after agreeing to become their new technical director, and it remains a matter of time before he leaves the south coast.

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe Expecting Talks over Wilcox to Reach Positive Conclusion

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are confident they are not guilty of any wrongdoing during their attempts to secure Wilcox's services, despite becoming embroiled in a dispute with current employers Southampton, and there is optimism that a compensation package will be agreed between the two clubs.

The respected reporter is aware that Ratcliffe will not need to part with a figure which comes close to the fee Newcastle United are seeking for sporting director Dan Ashworth, meaning the Red Devils are capable of meeting Saints' demands and will eventually stump up the cash after further discussions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United sources believe that they have done everything by the book. Despite the fact that the clubs have slightly different narratives, and there is a little bit of dispute over compensation, I think the feeling is that it will be resolved and a compensation package will eventually be agreed. "That is just purely because we're not talking about Dan Ashworth-type numbers of £20million. When we're talking about a sporting director at Southampton, on a year's salary, it will be hundreds of thousands instead of millions and millions. "Therefore, if the compensation package was a year, were it to be doubled, it's not necessarily breaking the bank for Manchester United. It will, in likelihood, be deemed by Manchester United as worth paying eventually."

Man United Earmark Motta as Possible Ten Hag Successor

Manchester United have pinpointed Thiago Motta as a potential successor to ten Hag, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, but Bologna are desperate to keep him in the dugout after Serie A heavyweights Juventus have also been keeping tabs on his progress at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The report suggests that the 41-year-old's current employers are keen for him to follow in Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso's footsteps by making a public announcement confirming he will remain in his current surroundings, but he has worked his way onto the Red Devils' radar after posting a better points-per-game ratio than the current Old Trafford chief this season.

Thiago Motta's Serie A record this season compared to Erik ten Hag in the Premier League Thiago Motta Erik ten Hag Matches 31 31 Won 16 15 Drawn 10 4 Lost 5 12 Goals for 45 45 Goals against 25 46 Points-per-game 1.87 1.58 Statistics correct as of 08/04/2024

Manchester United could face competition from a Premier League rival if they make a move for Motta as reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he could be an alternative option for Liverpool as they prepare for Jurgen Klopp's departure from Anfield at the campaign's climax.

